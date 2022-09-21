Biden to condemn Russia for 'naked aggression' in speech at U.N. General Assembly

1/4

The White House said that President Joe Biden will condemn Russia for its "naked aggression" in Ukraine in his remarks at the U.N. General Assembly in New York City on Wednesday.

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- U.S. President Joe Biden will make his address at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, and is expected to call for unified support for Ukraine and denounce ongoing Russian efforts to destabilize the region. Biden traveled to New York City on Tuesday and was scheduled to be the seventh speaker during the early session on Wednesday at U.N. headquarters. U.S. presidents traditionally speak on the first day of the General Debate, but Biden put his address off one day because he'd just returned from Queen Elizabeth II's funeral on Monday. Advertisement

The morning session begins at 9 a.m. EDT Wednesday.

"He will offer a firm rebuke of Russia's unjust war in Ukraine and make a call to the world to continue to stand against the naked aggression that we've seen these past several months," national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters in a preview of Biden's speech on Wednesday.

"He will underscore the importance of strengthening the United Nations and reaffirm core tenets of its charter at a time when a permanent member of the Security Council has struck at the very heart of the charter by challenging the principle of territorial integrity and sovereignty."

On Wednesday, Biden will speak after leaders from Nigeria, Iran, Mongolia, Rwanda, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Suriname.

"Countries cannot conquer their neighbors by force, cannot seize an acquired territory by force," Sullivan added. "He will speak to every country in the world -- those that have joined our broad-based coalition to support Ukraine and those who so far have stood on the sidelines that now is a moment to stand behind the foundational principles of the [U.N.] charter."

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not speak at the General Assembly, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will. He's scheduled to give his address during the afternoon session on Wednesday.

A few hours before Biden's scheduled appearance in New York City, Putin announced a partial mobilization of reservists to bolster forces in Ukraine. It's believed to be the first mobilization of forces in Russia since World War II.

In his remarks, Putin condemned the West for supporting Ukraine and promised to keep fighting in Ukraine until Russian objectives were achieved. He also hinted that he could use nuclear weapons in the conflict.

In his speech Wednesday, Zelensky is expected to once again deliver a strong rebuke of Moscow, as he's done ever since the war began on Feb. 24.

"Russia has left behind here the only thing it is capable of -- destruction," Zelensky said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Following his address, Biden also has other events scheduled on the sidelines of the General Assembly on Wednesday. He's scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Liz Truss and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Later, Biden will address the Global Fund's Seventh Replenishment Conference and then host a reception at the American Museum of Natural History in New York.