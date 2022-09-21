Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 21, 2022 / 8:01 PM

Senate passes Kigali Amendment to curb hydrofluorocarbons

By Simon Druker
1/4
The Senate passed a bill Wednesday aimed at phasing out so-called super-polluting chemicals, while promoting the use of cleaner technologies. File Image by <a href="https://pixabay.com/?utm_source=link-attribution&amp;utm_medium=referral&amp;utm_campaign=image&amp;utm_content=2058">Pixabay</a>
The Senate passed a bill Wednesday aimed at phasing out so-called super-polluting chemicals, while promoting the use of cleaner technologies. File Image by Pixabay

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The Senate passed a bill Wednesday aimed at phasing out so-called super-polluting chemicals while promoting the use of cleaner technologies.

The Kigali Amendment to the Montreal Protocol aims to phase down hydrofluorocarbons by cutting the production and consumption of the chemicals, which are hundreds to thousands of times more powerful than carbon dioxide.

Advertisement

More than 167 other countries have already signed the pledge to eliminate hydrofluorocarbons.

The treaty requires countries to reduce the use of hydrofluorocarbons by 85% over the next 15 years.

RELATED EPA finalizes rule for first time to place limits on global-warming HFCs

Hydrofluorocarbons are a group of industrial chemicals primarily used for cooling and refrigeration that deplete the ozone layer.

"Today, the Senate delivered a historic, bipartisan win for American workers and industry," President Joe Biden said in a statement Wednesday.

"Ratifying the Kigali Amendment will allow us to lead the clean technology markets of the future, by innovating and manufacturing those technologies here in America.

RELATED Nearly 230 pilot whales stranded on Tasmania's coast

"The United States is back at the table leading the fight against climate change. As more countries join the United States in ratifying this amendment, we can prevent up to half a degree Celsius of warming this century, a significant contribution to fighting climate change."

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called it a "historic" day.

"The Kigali Amendment, which curbs polluting hydrofluorocarbons, is a historic step to combatting global warming in a huge way," Schumer wrote on Twitter.

"It will reduce global temperatures by about half a degree Celsius by the end of this century, a fact with significant impact."

Read More

White House conference aims to end hunger, create national strategy

Latest Headlines

Bank CEOs warn U.S. lawmakers of 'tough times ahead' in inflation fight
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
Bank CEOs warn U.S. lawmakers of 'tough times ahead' in inflation fight
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Top U.S. bank executives warned lawmakers to be prepared for "tough times ahead" in the fight against inflation during a House Financial Services Committee hearing.
House passes reform act to prevent attempts at overturning elections
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
House passes reform act to prevent attempts at overturning elections
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The U.S. House of Representatives passed the Presidential Election Reform Act on Wednesday, in an attempt to stop future presidents from attempting to overturn election results through Congress.
Markets tumble after Fed hikes interest rate again
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Markets tumble after Fed hikes interest rate again
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The major American stock indices were deep in the red sharply by the end of trading Wednesday, including major declines in the final trading hour as markets reacted to the Fed's latest interest rate hike.
Chicago police investigate building collapse that injured eight
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Chicago police investigate building collapse that injured eight
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Chicago police on Wednesday sought to determine the cause of a building explosion in the city's Austin neighborhood.
Republican AGs demand Visa, Mastercard, AmEx drop gun store code
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Republican AGs demand Visa, Mastercard, AmEx drop gun store code
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Two dozen Republican attorneys general have sent a letter demanding Visa, Mastercard and American Express drop plans to use a separate merchant category code for purchases at gun stores.
Cold front to sweep away summer weather as fall arrives
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Cold front to sweep away summer weather as fall arrives
AccuWeather forecasters say Mother Nature still has a few tricks up her sleeve for the northeastern United States as summer transitions to fall this week.
Fed raises benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fed raises benchmark interest rate by another 75 basis points
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75 percentage points Wednesday in its latest move to fight the highest inflation in 40 years.
Sarver says he will sell the Phoenix Suns, Mercury after 1-year suspension
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Sarver says he will sell the Phoenix Suns, Mercury after 1-year suspension
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Robert Sarver, the majority owner of the NBA's Phoenix Suns and WBA's Phoenix Mercury said he is selling the teams in light of his one-year suspension by the league for creating a hostile work environment.
N.Y. AG files $250M lawsuit against former President Donald Trump
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
N.Y. AG files $250M lawsuit against former President Donald Trump
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- New York Attorney General Letitia James sued former President Donald Trump, three of his children and the Trump Organization on Wednesday, alleging a scheme that amassed $250 million by fraudulently overvaluing assets.
Biden condemns Russia, Putin at U.N., says Ukraine war 'should make your blood run cold'
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Biden condemns Russia, Putin at U.N., says Ukraine war 'should make your blood run cold'
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- In his address at the U.N. General Assembly on Wednesday, President Joe Biden condemned Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine and said President Vladimir Putin is acting irresponsibly by threatening to use nuclear weapons.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in prison for George Floyd's death
Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane gets 3 years in prison for George Floyd's death
Tropical wave in Caribbean may be greatest threat to U.S. so far this hurricane season
Tropical wave in Caribbean may be greatest threat to U.S. so far this hurricane season
Biden condemns Russia, Putin at U.N., says Ukraine war 'should make your blood run cold'
Biden condemns Russia, Putin at U.N., says Ukraine war 'should make your blood run cold'
N.Y. AG files $250M lawsuit against former President Donald Trump
N.Y. AG files $250M lawsuit against former President Donald Trump
Japan PM demands U.N. reforms following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Japan PM demands U.N. reforms following Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement