Sept. 21, 2022 / 3:49 PM

House to vote on Election Reform Act Wednesday

By Matt Bernardini
The House plans to hold a vote Wednesday on the Presidential Election Reform Act, which seeks to prevent the results of a presidential election from being overturned. File Pool Photo by Al Drago/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/90f6ecc3d6fa68a953fabe1913bff59c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- The House will hold a procedural vote Wednesday on the Presidential Election Reform Act, which seeks to prevent presidents from trying to overturn election results through Congress.

The bill aims to prevent a repeat of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building by reaffirming that the vice president has no role in validating the results of an election. It also expands the threshold necessary for congressional officials to object to a state's result, according to The Washington Post.

It also makes clear that state legislatures can't change election rules to alter the results after an election takes place.

"In Hollywood, there's always a sequel, often to a very bad movie. We're headed for a new sequel in 2024, unless we change the 1887 Electoral Count Act," Rep. John Raymond Garamendi, D-Calif., said on the House floor Wednesday before a procedural vote on the bill, according to The Washington Post.

The co-authors of the bill, Reps. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., and Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., both members of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riots, wrote an op-ed in The Wall Street Journal where they said that their plan was intended to ensure no presidential election could be stolen.

"This raises the prospect of another effort to steal a presidential election, perhaps with another attempt to corrupt Congress's proceeding to tally electoral votes," Cheney and Lofgren wrote.

"Our proposal is intended to preserve the rule of law for all future presidential elections by ensuring that self-interested politicians cannot steal from the people the guarantee that our government derives its power from the consent of the governed."

The Jan. 6 committee plans to hold a hearing on Sept. 28, which could be the panel's final public hearing. Chairman Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said that the hearing would reveal new information and footage that has not yet been made public.

