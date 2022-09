Chicago police are investigating a building explosion that occurred on Tuesday. Photo by ABC7.

Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Chicago police on Wednesday sought to determine the cause of a building explosion in the city's Austin neighborhood. An explosion destroyed nearly every window in the building and caused a partial collapse, as bricks and dust fell onto the street below at about 9 a.m. Tuesday. Several nearby schools went into lockdown as a result of the blast. Advertisement

Eight people were taken to the hospital, with three of them in critical condition.

Property owner Roman Viere told ABC7 that he has no idea what could have triggered the explosion.

"It's surreal," Viere said. "Nothing could prepare you for a situation which we are dealing with today."

"When I arrived on site and I saw the rubble all over the street and on top of that one car, it was just breathtaking," he added. "You automatically think of a war zone."

Peoples Gas said gas crews went to the scene of the explosion as part of standard procedure in case emergency responders need their assistance, according to the Chicago Tribune.

"The cause of the incident is unknown, but there is no reason at this point to believe the cause is related to our gas service or equipment," according to the statement.