Google Doodle celebrates National Voter Registration Day

Google celebrates National Voter Registration Day with a new Doodle. Photo courtesy of Google Doodles

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating National Voter Registration Day with a new Doodle Tuesday. The Doodle features two signs to "Register to vote" and "Registrate para votar" over the classic Google logo. Advertisement

Clicking on the Doodle shows information on how and where voters can register.

National Voter Registration Day was first observed in 2012 and close to 4.7 million voters have registered to vote on the holiday to date.

Google has used Doodles to encourage voting all over the world -- including Sweden, Colombia, Australia, Philippines, Chile and more.

Midterm elections will take place on Nov. 8.