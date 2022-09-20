Trending
Sept. 20, 2022 / 7:10 PM

Beyond Meat suspends executive accused of biting man's nose

By Sheri Walsh
Beyond Meat suspended its chief operating officer Doug Ramsey after he allegedly punched a man and bit his nose in a road rage incident after a college football game in Arkansas. Photo courtesy of Washington County Jail
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Beyond Meat has suspended its chief operating officer after he allegedly punched a man and bit his nose Saturday after a college football game in Arkansas, the plant-based meat company announced.

Beyond Meat issued a brief statement Tuesday saying its operating chief Doug Ramsey has been "suspended effective immediately." The company announced operations activities will be overseen "on an interim basis" by Jonathan Nelson, senior vice president of manufacturing operations.

Ramsey, 53, was arrested and charged Saturday with terroristic threatening and third-degree battery before being booked into the Washington County jail. He was released on $11,000 bond Sunday, according to court records.

Ramsey allegedly punched through the back windshield of a Subaru after it clipped his front tire in a parking garage following the University of Arkansas Razorbacks game, according to a police report. The Subaru driver confronted Ramsey who allegedly punched him and bit his nose, "ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose," officers said in the report after they found "two males with bloody faces." A witness also told police Ramsey threatened to kill the driver.

Ramsey has been Beyond Meat's chief operating officer since December. He was brought on to oversee the vegan food company's big launches with fast-food chains. Ramsey spent three decades at Tyson Foods, before Beyond Meat, where he oversaw its poultry and McDonald's businesses.

Beyond Meat produces alternative beef products and expanded into substitute chicken tenders last year at more than 400 restaurants nationwide, followed by more than 8,000 retailers in April. The plant-based meat company shifted its focus to chicken after spending years on its Beyond Burger products.

