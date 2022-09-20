Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 20, 2022 / 12:37 PM

Thursday Night Football drew record Prime subscriptions for Amazon

By Simon Druker
1/4
Official Nielsen figures, the industry standard, are not yet available but an Amazon memo says the company's first exclusive NFL Thursday night broadcast was preceded by a record number of Prime subscriptions. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/d81f9643f234dfe3ecda9894cbc79c71/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Official Nielsen figures, the industry standard, are not yet available but an Amazon memo says the company's first exclusive NFL Thursday night broadcast was preceded by a record number of Prime subscriptions. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Amazon's first broadcast of Thursday Night Football produced the most signups ever for Prime subscriptions over a three-hour period, according to a company memo.

The streaming service aired the game last week between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs. It was Amazon's first since it acquired exclusive rights to the NFL's Thursday night games 18 months ago.

Advertisement

The company memo outlining the data was reported by CNBC and GeekWire.

New signups during the game even exceeded similar blocks of time on Amazon's Prime Day and other big shopping days.

Amazon has exclusive rights to Thursday games as part of an 11-year rights deal worth about $1 billion per year.

File Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/UPI

"By every measure, Thursday Night Football on Prime Video was a resounding success," Jay Marine, head of Amazon's sports division, said in the memo according to CNBC.

Marine also said Amazon's numbers show that the audience size "exceeded all of our expectations for viewership."

RELATED Fantasy football: Wilson, Mariota, Williams among add/drops for Week 3

The new milestone for Amazon comes at a time when streaming live events is more popular than ever. In fact, streaming viewership in July surpassed cable-subscription viewership in the United States for the first time ever.

Advertisement

To help pay for its new NFL package, Amazon announced a price hike for Prime membership in February and the new rates took effect in March. The annual rate climbed by $20 and the monthly rate increased $2.

At the time, Amazon said there were 80 million active Prime Video households in the United States.

RELATED NFL suspends Buccaneers WR Mike Evans for one game for fight vs. Saints

Ratings company Nielsen, the industry standard, has yet to release viewership numbers for last Thursday's Chargers-Chiefs game.

The week in the National Football League

Baltimore Ravens cornerback Damarion Williams deflects a touchdown pass intended for Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle during the second half of an NFL game at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on September 18, 2022. Miami won 42-38 after scoring four touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

India's Gautam Adani surpasses Jeff Bezos to become world's third-richest person

Latest Headlines

New York City announces end to private sector vaccine requirement
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
New York City announces end to private sector vaccine requirement
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday he is ending the city's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private-sector workers starting Nov. 1.
VA says veteran suicides in 2020 dropped for second straight year
U.S. News // 52 minutes ago
VA says veteran suicides in 2020 dropped for second straight year
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The Department of Veteran Affairs said on Monday that veteran suicide deaths in 2020 fell at the fastest rate in the past 14 years, showing the success of the VA's efforts to reduce troubled service members.
Texas police investigate shooting at state fair
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Texas police investigate shooting at state fair
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Texas law enforcement officials announced they are investigating a shooting at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo, that resulted in four people ending up in the hospital.
Senate report finds nearly 1,000 uncounted deaths in prisons
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate report finds nearly 1,000 uncounted deaths in prisons
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Nearly 1,000 deaths in state and local prisons went uncounted by the federal government in fiscal year 2021, according to a newly released bipartisan Senate report.
Texas abortion laws turned heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into tragic journey
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Texas abortion laws turned heartbreaking fetal diagnosis into tragic journey
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The protesters outside the abortion clinic waved pictures of bloody fetuses, begging her to choose life. Lauren Hall fought the urge to scream back and tell them how badly she wished life was a choice she could've made.
World leaders address U.N. General Assembly amid backdrop of bloody war in Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
World leaders address U.N. General Assembly amid backdrop of bloody war in Ukraine
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- The 77th United Nations General Assembly is underway in New York City and the speaking portion of the event begins on Tuesday, but one particular tradition has veered just a little from its place on the schedule.
Google Doodle celebrates National Voter Registration Day
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google Doodle celebrates National Voter Registration Day
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating National Voter Registration Day with a new Doodle Tuesday.
CBP: Border encounters top 2M this fiscal year
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
CBP: Border encounters top 2M this fiscal year
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials have documented more than 2 million encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border so far this fiscal year, according to newly released statistics.
Judge halts Alabama inmate's Thursday execution
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge halts Alabama inmate's Thursday execution
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge has awarded an Alabama death row inmate a temporary injunction that halts his execution by lethal injection after he accused the state of violating his constitutional right to die by an alternative method
Texas sheriff opens criminal investigation into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas sheriff opens criminal investigation into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
Sept. 20 (UPI) -- A Texas county sherif said he has opened a criminal investigation into two flights that transported 48 documented migrants from a San Antonio immigration center to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump argues against explaining declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents
Trump argues against explaining declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Judge denies Mike Lindell's attempt to dismiss Smartmatic defamation suit
Judge denies Mike Lindell's attempt to dismiss Smartmatic defamation suit
Texas sheriff opens criminal investigation into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
Texas sheriff opens criminal investigation into migrant flights to Martha's Vineyard
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement