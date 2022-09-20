Thursday Night Football drew record Prime subscriptions for Amazon

Official Nielsen figures, the industry standard, are not yet available but an Amazon memo says the company's first exclusive NFL Thursday night broadcast was preceded by a record number of Prime subscriptions. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo
New signups during the game even exceeded similar blocks of time on Amazon's Prime Day and other big shopping days.
"By every measure, Thursday Night Football on Prime Video was a resounding success," Jay Marine, head of Amazon's sports division, said in the memo according to CNBC.
Marine also said Amazon's numbers show that the audience size "exceeded all of our expectations for viewership."
The new milestone for Amazon comes at a time when streaming live events is more popular than ever. In fact, streaming viewership in July surpassed cable-subscription viewership in the United States for the first time ever.
At the time, Amazon said there were 80 million active Prime Video households in the United States.
Ratings company Nielsen, the industry standard, has yet to release viewership numbers for last Thursday's Chargers-Chiefs game.
