U.S. News
Sept. 20, 2022 / 11:26 AM

Texas police investigate shooting at state fair

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- Texas law enforcement officials announced they are investigating a shooting at the Tri-State Fair in Amarillo, that resulted in four people ending up in the hospital.

Potter County Sheriff Brian Thomas said just before 11 p.m. Monday, a man opened fire on Potter County deputies at the fair, according to ABC 7 Amarillo.

An off-duty deputy, an off-duty firefighter and a bystander were shot and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Deputies returned fire and the suspect was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

People in attendance said there was chaos and people started running as soon as the shots were fired.

Jonathan Archer told ABC 7 his dad, who runs a concession stand, told him there was a shooting by one of the stands.

The Tri-State Fair & Rodeo is the largest annual event in the Texas Panhandle, with an average of 130,000 people in attendance, according to the fair's website.

