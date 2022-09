New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced an end to private sector COVID-19 vaccine requirements on Tuesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 20 (UPI) -- New York Mayor Eric Adams announced on Tuesday he is ending the city's COVID-19 vaccine requirement for private-sector workers starting Nov. 1. Adams said while city government workers will still need to be vaccinated, the city has done a good enough job of limiting the effects of the coronavirus that it no longer needs the private-sector restrictions. Advertisement

"With so many tools now more easily accessible to keep New Yorkers safe from COVID-19, the additional flexibility we are announcing for private employers, students, and parents put the choice back into each of their hands," Adams said in a statement about dropping the mandate.

Adams said he will continue to encourage all eligible New Yorkers to get booster shots to provide better protection against variants. He said the city will launch a new campaign in the next week that encourages all eligible New Yorkers to get their booster shots.

"We urge all New Yorkers to make a plan to get vaccinated if they are eligible, and we are grateful to the millions of New Yorkers who have already stepped up to keep themselves and their community safe," the mayor said.

Deputy Mayor for Health and Human Services Anne Williams-Isom said residents must continue to do their part individually to prevent a new spread of the virus.

"While we continue to adapt to the virus with these changes to vaccine mandates for private-sector employees and students participating in sports and extracurricular activities, we must continue doing our part to protect ourselves and our loved ones," Isom said.

Deputy Mayor for Economic and Workforce Development Maria Torres-Springer said she hopes that there will be a "collective spirit" in continuing the fight against the virus.