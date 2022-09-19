Hurricane Fiona: More than 1 million still without power in Puerto Rico

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- In shades of Hurricane Maria in 2017, more than a million people in Puerto Rico were without electricity on Monday after the island took a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona.Fiona slammed into the U.S. territorial island on Sunday afternoon and dumped heavy rains that buckled at least one bridge, opened sinkholes and caused severe flooding.
Officials said that about 1.3 million people on the island still didn't have electricity by midday Monday. Loss of power is common following a hurricane and sometimes the outage lasts for weeks.