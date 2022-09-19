Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 12:30 PM

Mass. lawmaker calls for investigation into DeSantis over migrant flights

By Simon Druker
State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Mass., is calling for a federal criminal investigation into Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., after fifty undocumented migrants were relocated by plane to Martha’s Vineyard last week. Photo by Dylan Fernandez/Twitter
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A state legislator in Massachusetts is calling for a federal criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis after fifty undocumented migrants were relocated by plane to Martha's Vineyard last week.

"We are requesting that the Department of Justice open an investigation to hold DeSantis & others accountable for these inhumane acts. Not only is it morally criminal, there are legal implications around fraud, kidnapping, deprivation of liberty, and human trafficking," State Rep. Dylan Fernandes, D-Mass., said on Twitter Sunday night.

"I have spoken with our U.S. Attorney Rachel Rollins and am grateful to hear she is pushing for a response from the DOJ."

Rollins' office had not issued a public comment as of 12 p.m. ET on Monday.

Lawyers representing the migrants have also called for criminal investigations.

"Our clients were induced to board airplanes and cross state lines under false pretenses," Lawyers for Civil Rights Boston Executive Director Ivan Spinoza-Madrigal wrote in a letter to Rollins on Sunday.

"Individuals, working in concert with the Florida governor, made numerous false promises to our clients, including of work opportunities, schooling for their children and immigration assistance, in order to induce them to travel."

The letter states the migrants were only told mid-flight that they were being taken to Martha's Vineyard and not Boston as they were informed prior to boarding the planes.

Fernandes, who represents Martha's Vineyard, has publicly criticized DeSantis since the two charter planes ferried the migrants from Florida to the small island, south of Cape Cod.

"They say they were told they would be given housing and jobs," Fernandes said in an earlier statement.

"Some were told they were going to New York. Islanders were given no notice but are coming together as a community to support them."

After their arrival became public, DeSantis, a Republican, confirmed his state paid for the flights under his so-called immigration relocation program in an effort to "insulate" Florida from the impacts of the federal government's immigration policies.

Last Wednesday, the emergency management association for Dukes County, Mass., which covers Martha's Vineyard, issued a call for volunteers "due to an unexpected ongoing urgent humanitarian situation." Martha's Vineyard has a population of around 15,000 permanent residents.

"States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support of the Biden administration's open border policies," DeSantis told CNN in a statement last week.

