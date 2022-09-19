Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 19, 2022 / 11:43 PM

Trump argues against explaining declassification of Mar-a-Lago documents

By Darryl Coote
Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday argued against disclosing information on its claims that some of the documents taken from its client's Florida Ma-a-Lago residence last month were declassified. File Photo via Department of Justice/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/dec37a0e4662632e56fe144453e0d3c2/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Former President Donald Trump's legal team on Monday argued against disclosing information on its claims that some of the documents taken from its client's Florida Ma-a-Lago residence last month were declassified. File Photo via Department of Justice/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Lawyers for Donald Trump pushed back against requests to explain their claims that documents with classified markings seized last month from the former president's Mar-a-Lago home were not necessarily classified, stating to do so would disclose their arguments for the return of the confiscated property.

The legal team for the former president voiced its disapproval against making the disclosure in a letter Monday night to U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie, who has been appointed special master to review 11,000 documents, including more than 300 marked classified, taken from Trump's Florida residence on Aug. 8.

Advertisement

The former president is being investigated by the Justice Department over the potential illegal collection and retention of national defense and classified records, and his lawyers have accused the federal prosecutors of assuming that documents with classified markings were classified, suggesting Trump had previously taken actions to declassified them.

Advertisement

The request for information about the declassification of the documents is part of the special master process, for which a preliminary conference is set for Tuesday to discuss the schedule.

RELATED Tom Barrack, friend and former fundraiser for Trump, faces trial for UAE ties

Trump's lawyers argued against the request Monday, stating there would be a "time and place" to explain the declassification of the documents -- and that would be during the criminal trial concerning the return of their client's property.

"Otherwise, the Special Master process will have forced the Plaintiff to fully and specifically disclose a defense to the merits of any subsequent indictment without such a requirement being evident in the District Court's order," the lawyers said in the Monday night filing.

The Justice Department has previously rebutted Trump's legal team claims concerning the declassification of documents, stating that the former president's lawyers are trying to raise questions on the status of records without specifically stating Trump had declassified records and without providing evidence.

RELATED Arizona GOP leader says Trump-backed politicians may send U.S. 'back to the dark ages'

"Plaintiff does not actually assert -- much less provide any evidence -- that any of the seized records bearing classification markings have been declassified," the Justice Department said in the Sept. 13 filing.

Trump's legal team had said the federal prosecutors' stance "assumes that if a document has a classification marking, it remains classified irrespective of any actions taken during President Trump's term in office."

Advertisement

The court has suggested for the review of the documents to be completed by the end of November, and the Justice Department asked in its filing on Monday for a third-party vendor be brought in to scan, host and provide both parties access to the seized materials so they can simultaneously evaluate their status in order to meet the end date.

RELATED Justice Department appeals for access to Trump's classified Mar-a-Lago documents

The Justice Department proposed that they process and log about 500 documents a day as the "vast majority of documents should be easy to categorize as presidential or personal records."

The federal prosecutors also said the preliminary conference scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday is to occur hours after the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals is to rule on its appeal concerning a partial stay against the ruling that approved a special master in the case.

If granted, Dearie would be barred from reviewing no more than 100 of the documents with classified markings.

If dismissed, the government said it "will propose a way forward."

Latest Headlines

CDC downgrades three countries to moderate travel risk for COVID-19
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
CDC downgrades three countries to moderate travel risk for COVID-19
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Four new countries were moved into the moderate risk category for COVID-19 on Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Stocks rebound ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Stocks rebound ahead of Federal Reserve meeting
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Stocks on Monday recovered slightly from last week's losses in a volatile trading session ahead of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting starting on Tuesday.
Judge overturns murder conviction of 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Judge overturns murder conviction of 'Serial' podcast subject Adnan Syed
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A Baltimore judge on Monday overturned the murder conviction of Adnan Syed, whose case served as the subject for the first season of the "Serial" podcast.
Family Dollar issues recall notice for Colgate products
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Family Dollar issues recall notice for Colgate products
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Family Dollar announced that it is voluntarily recalling six Colgate products that are sold in 11 states because they were stored outside of the recommended temperature requirements.
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Sherri Papini sentenced to 18 months in prison for faking her own kidnapping
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Sherri Papini, the California woman who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping after she said she was abducted by two Hispanic women in 2016, was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison.
Judge denies Mike Lindell's attempt to dismiss Smartmatic defamation suit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Judge denies Mike Lindell's attempt to dismiss Smartmatic defamation suit
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell must face a defamation suit brought by a voting machine maker that claims he defamed it by pushing false narratives that the 2020 election was stolen.
Victim asks for continued prison term at Kentucky school shooter's parole hearing
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Victim asks for continued prison term at Kentucky school shooter's parole hearing
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Convicted school shooter Michael Carneal's hearing in front of the Kentucky Parole Board began Monday morning, with some of his living victims arguing he should serve out the rest of his life sentence for murder.
Index: Homebuilder market sentiment falls to lowest point of year
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Index: Homebuilder market sentiment falls to lowest point of year
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Homebuilder sentiment over the housing market fell to its lowest point of the year in September as prices continue to adjust downward, according to a report released Monday.
Virginia rolls back protections for transgender students
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Virginia rolls back protections for transgender students
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- Students in Virginia will now have to file legal documents if they wish to be called by different pronouns, and will no longer be allowed to use facilities based on the gender they identify with.
Hurricane Fiona: More than 1 million still without power in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Hurricane Fiona: More than 1 million still without power in Puerto Rico
Sept. 19 (UPI) -- In shades of Hurricane Maria in 2017, more than a million people in Puerto Rico were without electricity on Monday after the island took a direct hit from Hurricane Fiona.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
Russia retaliates with deadly force after major losses to Ukrainian counteroffensive
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II
Buckingham Palace releases previously unseen photo of Queen Elizabeth II
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest alongside late husband in private burial
Queen Elizabeth II laid to rest alongside late husband in private burial
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
At least one dead after magnitude 7.6 earthquake hits Mexico's pacific coast
Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows
Texas has banned more books than any other state, new report shows
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement