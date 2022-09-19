Advertisement
Sept. 19, 2022 / 1:07 AM

One dead in jet crash at Reno championship air races

By Darryl Coote

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- A pilot was killed in a single-engine jet crash during competition at the Reno National Championship Air Races, officials said.

The crash occurred Sunday during the third of six laps on outer pylon five of the event's Jet Gold Race, the Reno Racing Association said on Twitter.

"All other pilots landed safely and race operations for 2022 have been suspended," it said. The association confirmed only one plane was involved in the crash.

Fred Telling, the chief executive and president of the Reno Air Racing Association, told reporters in a press conference that both the National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration would be investigating.

"I, personally, and we as a board and a family express our deepest sympathies to the pilot's family and friends as well as the racers and the race fans who make up our September family," he said.

The NTSB identified the aircraft as a Aero Vodochody L-29 Delfin and confirmed it was investigating.

The Washoe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement that its detectives were working at the scene with the medical examiner's office, while urging the public to avoid the area.

"No names will be released until notification of next of kin," it said.

Crashes though uncommon have previously occurred during the National Championship Air Races.

On Sept. 16, 2011, 11 people were killed and 70 others were seriously injured when Galloping Ghost, a P-51 Mustang, crashed into spectators amid the competition.

