Nancy Pelosi visits Armenia, Putin meets with Azerbaijan president amid latest clashes

Azeri people stand near the grave of serviceman Sabuhi Ahmadov during mass funerals of servicemen killed during clashes with Armenian troops on the border with Armenia, at the cemetery near Baku, Azerbaijan, Wednesday. Photo by Roman Ismayilov/EPA-EFE

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- House Speaker Nancy Pelosi led a congressional delegation to Armenia on Saturday to show support for the country amid the latest border clashes with neighbor Azerbaijan. Her visit came after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday met with Azeri President Ilham Aliyev on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization's Summit in Uzbekistan, hoping to mediate a solution to the latest border clashes that have led to the deaths of more than 200 people. Advertisement

"Today, I am leading a Congressional delegation to Armenia to highlight the strong commitment of the United States to security, economic prosperity, and democratic governance in Armenia and the Caucasus region," Pelosi said in a statement to Twitter.

Her travel comes after she recently led a delegation to Taiwan, sparking tensions between China and the United States and military exercises in the Taiwan Strait.

Pelosi also made news in May when she led a delegation to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid the war with Russia.

"It is the moral duty of all to never forget: an obligation that has taken on heightened urgency as atrocities are perpetrated around the globe, including by Russia against Ukraine," Pelosi said in another statement.

Pelosi said that her visit is a "powerful symbol" of the commitment of the United States "to a peaceful, prosperous and democratic Armenia."

"In meetings with government leaders, civil society members and members of the security establishment, we will convey the strong and ongoing support of the United States, as an OSCE Minsk Chair and longtime friend to Armenia, for a lasting settlement to the conflict in Nagorno Karabakh," she said.

Putin, despite Russia's weakened state amid its war against Ukraine, has positioned himself as a potential mediator for the end of the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan over the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh.

"It is good that this escalation was finally stopped through a coordinated effort, but, as far as I understand, the situation still remains tense," Putin said during the meeting with Aliyev, according to a Kremlin news release.

"I am glad to have the opportunity to meet with you and talk about all these issues, because they are all important."