Authorities: Three dead in Colorado mid-air collision

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Three people were killed when two small airplanes collided in mid-air near Boulder, Colo., authorities said Saturday.

A single-engine Cessna 172 and another aircraft collided and crashed near Vance Brand Airport in Longmont, Colo., just before 9 a.m., the Federal Aviation Administration told CNN and the Washington Post.

Two of the victims were aboard the Cessna, while other aircraft, identified as a Sonex Xenos by the National Transportation Safety Board, had an unknown number of people aboard.

The Boulder County Sheriff's Office told KUSA-TV in Denver that a total of three people died in the incident. Both planes were found near to each other in a field about 13 miles northeast of Boulder.

None of the victims had been identified as of Saturday afternoon.