Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 17, 2022 / 7:36 PM

Artist who taped banana to wall at Art Basel responds to copyright lawsuit

By Adam Schrader
Maurizio Cattelan, an artist who duct taped a banana to a wall that sold for more than $390,000 at Art Basel in Miami in 2019, has responded to a copyright lawsuit filed against him by another artist who said Cattelan stole the idea for his work. Joe Morford's "Orange and Banana" is pictured left while Cattelan's "Comedian" is seen right. Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.
Maurizio Cattelan, an artist who duct taped a banana to a wall that sold for more than $390,000 at Art Basel in Miami in 2019, has responded to a copyright lawsuit filed against him by another artist who said Cattelan stole the idea for his work. Joe Morford's "Orange and Banana" is pictured left while Cattelan's "Comedian" is seen right. Photo courtesy of U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Maurizio Cattelan, an artist who duct taped a banana to a wall that sold for more than $390,000 at Art Basel in Miami in 2019, has responded to a copyright lawsuit filed against him by another artist who said Cattelan stole the idea for his work.

Joe Morford, a California-based artist, filed the complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida in January 2021 alleging that Cattelan -- an Italian artist -- plagiarized the idea for his piece, titled "Comedian."

Advertisement

Morford maintains a registered copyright with the U.S. Copyright Office for an artwork titled "Banana and Orange" made in 2000, which featured a banana duct taped to a green paper on a wall with an orange also duct taped above it.

The American artist claimed that images of his were available on his website, where they were seen by Cattelan, according to court documents obtained by UPI.

Cattelan's response to the lawsuit was filed last month but flew largely under the radar until it was reported by ArtNet News on Thursday.

In his response, Cattelan denied allegations from Morford that he plagiarized the idea for his artwork and said that Morford cannot prove that he had access to "Banana and Orange" before he created "Comedian."

Advertisement

In July, U.S. District Judge Robert Scola Jr. denied a motion from Cattelan to dismiss the lawsuit noting that "Comedian" has a "substantial similarity to the protected elements of 'Orange and Banana."

"Morford cannot claim copyright in the idea of a banana taped to a wall," Scola wrote. "However, as discussed below, Morford may be able to claim copyright in the expression of that idea."

Latest Headlines

Authorities: Three dead in Colorado mid-air collision
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Authorities: Three dead in Colorado mid-air collision
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Three people were killed when two small airplanes collided in mid-air near Boulder, Colo., authorities said Saturday.
Typhoon Merbok remnants bring flooding, hurricane winds to Alaska
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Typhoon Merbok remnants bring flooding, hurricane winds to Alaska
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The remnants of Typhoon Merbok began slamming into Alaska early Saturday as one of the state's worst storms in years, bringing high winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding.
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
Tropical Storm Fiona will unleash life-threatening rain for several Caribbean islands in the coming days and could later impact the United States, meteorologists warned Saturday.
Justice Department appeals for access to Trump's classified Mar-a-Lago documents
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Justice Department appeals for access to Trump's classified Mar-a-Lago documents
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department late Friday petitioned a federal appeals court to block part of a lower judge's ruling regarding the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that paves the way for lawsuits against social media companies for engaging in content moderation.
NYC man pleads guilty to murder of his mother for his $11K inheritance
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYC man pleads guilty to murder of his mother for his $11K inheritance
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A New York City man on Friday pleaded guilty to murdering his own mother for his $11,000 inheritance in January 2019.
Study finds 1 in 5 households has medical debt
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Study finds 1 in 5 households has medical debt
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More people are increasingly unable to afford groceries or pay their mortgages due to medical debt, according to new research published Friday.
President Joe Biden calls South Africa 'a vital voice' in meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden calls South Africa 'a vital voice' in meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Friday for talks on subjects including the Russian war in Ukraine -- and South Africa's largely neutral stance on it.
Tropical Storm Fiona projected to become a hurricane next week
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Tropical Storm Fiona projected to become a hurricane next week
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Fiona heads toward the Caribbean.
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
U.S. News // 1 day ago
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Seven defendants pleaded guilty in various schemes to defraud the Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits program, involving over $100 million in losses to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Justice said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake shakes Taiwan
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation
Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement