Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 17, 2022 / 1:42 PM

Typhoon Merbok remnants bring flooding, hurricane winds to Alaska

By Simon Druker
1/4
Flooding in Golovin, Alaska, on Saturday, caused by former Typhoon Merbok, the strongest storm to hit the state in over a decade. Photo Courtesy of C. Lewis/National Weather Service
Flooding in Golovin, Alaska, on Saturday, caused by former Typhoon Merbok, the strongest storm to hit the state in over a decade. Photo Courtesy of C. Lewis/National Weather Service

Sept. 17 (UPI) -- The remnants of Typhoon Merbok began slamming into Alaska early Saturday as one of the state's worst storms in years, bringing high winds, heavy rains and coastal flooding.

Now a heavy rain storm, Merbok had moved to the Bering Strait as of 4 a.m., local time, according to the latest report from the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. The Bering Strait had 26-foot seas with sustained winds up to 57.5 mph by mid-morning on Saturday.

Advertisement

The strongest storm to hit the state in a decade will "bring potentially historical coastal flooding, high surf, coastal erosion, high winds, high seas and heavy rain to western Alaska and the Bering Sea through the weekend," hitting with the force of a hurricane, according to the National Weather Service.

Heavy flooding is already being reported in some areas, including Anchorage, where residents have put up barricades. Several streets in the city were already under water as of early Saturday.

RELATED Special warning issued as 'monster' Typhoon Nanmadol hits Japan

Photos show buildings surrounded by water in Golovin, Alaska, where the water is expected to rise by another 1-2 feet by the end of the day.

Advertisement

The NWS office in Anchorage reported wind gusts of up to 75 mph late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

Weather warnings for coastal flooding and high winds are in place until Monday in certain areas. Once the storm passes, it could take 10 to 14 hours for the water to recede, the weather service said.

RELATED Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week

"PLEASE do not go near any flooded areas. Remember, turn around, don't drown. It only takes 6 inches to sweep you off your feet," the NWS in Fairbanks said Saturday.

Merbok initially formed over the northwestern Pacific during the second week of September, even though it is not the normal time of year to have a huge storm in the area, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

RELATED Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge

Latest Headlines

Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
Tropical Storm Fiona will unleash life-threatening rain for several Caribbean islands in the coming days and could later impact the United States, meteorologists warned Saturday.
Justice Department appeals for access to Trump's classified Mar-a-Lago documents
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Justice Department appeals for access to Trump's classified Mar-a-Lago documents
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department late Friday petitioned a federal appeals court to block part of a lower judge's ruling regarding the appointment of a special master to review documents seized from Mar-a-Lago last month.
Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Appeals court panel upholds Texas law on social media moderation
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A federal appeals court on Friday upheld a Texas law that paves the way for lawsuits against social media companies for engaging in content moderation.
NYC man pleads guilty to murder of his mother for his $11K inheritance
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
NYC man pleads guilty to murder of his mother for his $11K inheritance
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A New York City man on Friday pleaded guilty to murdering his own mother for his $11,000 inheritance in January 2019.
Study finds 1 in 5 households has medical debt
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Study finds 1 in 5 households has medical debt
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- More people are increasingly unable to afford groceries or pay their mortgages due to medical debt, according to new research published Friday.
President Joe Biden calls South Africa 'a vital voice' in meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
U.S. News // 1 day ago
President Joe Biden calls South Africa 'a vital voice' in meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Friday for talks on subjects including the Russian war in Ukraine -- and South Africa's largely neutral stance on it.
Tropical Storm Fiona projected to become a hurricane next week
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Tropical Storm Fiona projected to become a hurricane next week
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Fiona heads toward the Caribbean.
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Seven defendants pleaded guilty in various schemes to defraud the Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits program, involving over $100 million in losses to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Justice said.
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
Typhoon Merbok, which formed over the northwestern Pacific during the second week of September, has transitioned to a powerful tropical wind and rainstorm.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a bill into law Friday that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
Police detain man for touching Queen Elizabeth's coffin, arrest another for sexual assault
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
British military says Russia at risk of losing Luhansk
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
Tropical Storm Fiona could bring impacts to U.S. next week
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement