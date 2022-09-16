Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 12:14 PM

Social media execs testify on efforts to stop online anti-Semitism

By Doug Cunningham
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., on Friday chaired the first hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism in Washington, D.C.. Executives from social media platforms testified about their efforts to block hate speech and counter online anti-Semitism. Pool photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/bb272eb51fb4062cb5d3b132c776d957/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., on Friday chaired the first hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism in Washington, D.C.. Executives from social media platforms testified about their efforts to block hate speech and counter online anti-Semitism. Pool photo by Andrew Harnik/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Social media executives explained on Friday efforts to combat hate on their platforms at the first hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism.

The task force includes representatives from governments around the world, including Canada, Israel and the United States. Task force chair Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, D-Fla., opened the hearing with an overview.

Advertisement

"The repetition of lies and propaganda and the amplification of hate speech to justify or even enable political violence is an old strategy now operating in a massive scale through the power of social media and digital platforms," she said.

"Combatting the evil forces of anti-Semitism and extremism online is the first step in preventing anti-Semitic ideologically motivated and hateful violence on the streets."

RELATED ADL finds 'cracks in enforcement' of anti-Holocaust posts on Facebook

Neil Potts, Meta's vice president for trust and safety policy, told task force members that his company has longstanding policies against terrorism and hate.

"We recognize that bad actors will seek to use our platform in unacceptable ways," Potts said. " And we take our responsibility to stop them seriously. As we give people a voice, we want to ensure they are not using that voice to hurt others."

Advertisement

Potts said Meta constantly updates its policies on hate speech and that includes banning holocaust denial and countering harmful stereotypes about Jewish people.

RELATED Study: Social media companies failed to remove 84% of antisemitic posts

He said Meta also connects users with authoritative information and works with organizations worldwide to promote awareness of anti-Semitism and give voice to Holocaust survivors.

Twitter exec Michele Austin added, "We take action against content and behavior that attempts to glorify, praise or deny acts of violence and genocide which includes the holocaust. Anti-Semitic abuse has absolutely no place on Twitter."

Twitter, Austin said, has worked with the Anti-Defamation League and other organizations to bring its policies into line on hate issues and to counter anti-Semitism.

"We also recognize that if people receive abuse and harassment on Twitter, it can discourage them from expressing themselves," she said.

YouTube government affairs and public policy executive Kevin Kane said his platform has longstanding policies against anti-Semitic conduct.

"There is no place on YouTube for hateful content," Kane said.

Kane said his company operates on what it calls four pillars of responsibility. They include, he said. removing content that violates hate speech policies and not allowing Holocaust denial content.

The company also elevates authoritative content to counter hate speech, rewarding trusted content creators and reducing the spread of borderline content.

Advertisement

"Responsibility is and will continue to be our top No. 1 priority. Our business depends on it," Kane said. "We have made huge progress making our community safer, but we know that our work is not done nor will it ever be."

Latest Headlines

Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration has moved closer to developing an official cryptocurrency -- known presently as a digital dollar -- after extensive research and projections that say it could be in the national interest.
Biden hosts South African leader Ramaphosa at White House, will discuss Ukraine
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden hosts South African leader Ramaphosa at White House, will discuss Ukraine
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House Friday for bilateral talks on subjects that include the Russian war in Ukraine -- and South Africa's largely neutral stance on it.
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has unanimously denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 drug conviction in Houston. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon.
One student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake following lightning strike
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
One student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake following lightning strike
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities were searching an Orlando lake overnight for one middle school student who went missing after a boat they and four other students were aboard capsized following a lighting strike.
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden lambasted the Republican governors of Florida and Texas for sending migrants north to Democratic states, saying they are putting politics above the lives of vulnerable people.
U.S. targets Russia with punitive measures over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
U.S. targets Russia with punitive measures over Ukraine war
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed a slew of punitive measures targeting Russia on Thursday as the Kremlin warned the United States against crossing the "red line" by sending Kyiv longe-rang artillery.
Kamala Harris meets with Caribbean leaders to discuss climate change
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Kamala Harris meets with Caribbean leaders to discuss climate change
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with Caribbean leaders to discuss climate change at Blair House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Judge appoints Trump pick Raymond Dearie as special master for Mar-a-Lago review
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Judge appoints Trump pick Raymond Dearie as special master for Mar-a-Lago review
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday appointed Raymond Dearie, one of Donald Trump's picks for special master, to review the trove of documents seized from the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last month.
Texas anesthesiologist charged for allegedly tampering with IV bags
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Texas anesthesiologist charged for allegedly tampering with IV bags
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An anesthesiologist in Texas was hit with federal charges Thursday for allegedly causing the death of a woman by injecting heart-stopping drugs into a saline IV bag, prosecutors said.
New York mother charged with murder in deaths of her three children
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
New York mother charged with murder in deaths of her three children
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The mother of three children accused of drowning them in Brooklyn early Monday morning has now been formally charged with murder, police confirmed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing
Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement