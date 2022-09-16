NYC man pleads guilty to murder of his mother for his $11K inheritance

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- A New York City man on Friday pleaded guilty to murdering his own mother for his $11,000 inheritance in January 2019.

Jared Eng, 25, pleaded guilty to one count of murder for the death of Paula Chin, 65, in the apartment they shared in the Tribeca neighborhood of Manhattan, court records show.

He faces a minimum sentence of 18 years to life in prison during his sentencing, scheduled for October 18, the court records show.

Eng beat and slashed his mother during an argument while one of his girlfriends, Jennifer Lopez, with whom he was in a polyamorous relationship, helped him sanitize the apartment.

The pair then allegedly took Chin's remains to a home in Morristown, New Jersey, where they allegedly met with Caitlyn O'Roure, Eng's other lover.

The pair then allegedly took Chin's remains to a home in Morristown, New Jersey, where they allegedly met with Caitlyn O'Roure, Eng's other lover.

O'Rourke allegedly helped Eng and Lopez dump his mother's body in a garbage container, which was found by police with multiple stab wounds and signs of blunt impact to her head.

Police also recovered bloody rubber gloves and duct tape at the two homes as well as text messages from Lopez to O'Rourke telling her that the Tribeca apartment had been cleaned.

In other text messages, Eng said that "it's done" and "I'm free" and that he "got rid of [his] problem," prosecutors said.

Eng had denied killing Chin at the time and told police he went to New Jersey to retrieve a coin collection he kept at a home owned by his family to pay rent.

Court records show O'Rourke and Lopez were arrested for their alleged roles in the murder and cover-up and charged with lesser crimes, including concealment of a human corpse and hindering prosecution.

"This was a brutal and shocking murder of the defendant's own mother, and while nothing can undo this tragedy, today's guilty plea represents an important step towards justice," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said in a statement Friday.

"My thoughts are with those who continue to mourn Ms. Chin's loss."