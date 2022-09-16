Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 8:39 AM

Biden hosts South African leader Ramaphosa at White House, will discuss Ukraine

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, pictured giving a eulogy for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on January 1, was scheduled to visit with both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Friday. File Photo by Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, pictured giving a eulogy for the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu on January 1, was scheduled to visit with both President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on Friday. File Photo by Nic Bothma/EPA-EFE

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House Friday for bilateral talks on subjects that include the Russian war in Ukraine -- and the African nation's largely neutral stance on it.

The visit is Ramaphosa's first to the White House since Biden took office almost 20 months ago.

The White House said the pair will meet for the talks at 2:15 p.m. EDT Friday. The pair will also discuss other items of importance for both countries, such as trade and human rights.

"The two presidents will reaffirm the importance of our enduring partnership, and discuss our work together to address regional and global challenges," the White House said in a statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris hosted Ramaphosa for a breakfast at her home Friday.

Administration officials say the meeting is a follow-up to a phone call in April and the U.S.-South Africa Strategic Dialogue in August, where Secretary of State Antony Blinken led nearly 50 U.S. officials and experts to meet their counterparts in the country, which is located at the far southern tip of Africa.

South Africa is Africa's largest and most populous nation and is the only one on the continent to successfully develop nuclear weapons. It is still, however, considered a developing country.

"We're very proud of our relationship with South Africa," a senior White House official told reporters Thursday. "There are some 600 U.S. companies based in South Africa, and it is the number one destination for U.S. foreign direct investment on the continent, reaching $21 billion in 2021."

A Russian soldier walks along debris in Severodonetsk, Ukraine, on July 12. South Africa has so far been mostly neutral about Russia's war in Ukraine, which has been going for several months. File Photo by Sergei Ilnitsky/EPA-EFE

The United States has been a major contributor of aid to South Africa and has given more than $8 billion as HIV/AIDS assistance since 2004. Ramaphosa led the African Union's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It shouldn't be a surprise that the two leaders are meeting so soon after the Biden-Harris administration released its new U.S. strategy towards Sub-Saharan Africa," the senior administration official added.

"South Africa is a leading country in Africa and an important voice globally when we're addressing the era's most defining challenges, including ending the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling the climate crisis, reversing the tide of democratic backsliding, responding to the global food insecurity, and shaping the rules of the world."

There is some disagreement, however, between the two countries when it comes to Russia's war in Ukraine. South Africa declined to vote at the United Nations earlier this year on a resolution that condemned Moscow for the fighting.

South African officials have said that Ramaphosa seeks more dialogue with Russia in the international community as a means to end the war.

