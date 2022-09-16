Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 5:12 PM

Tropical Storm Fiona projected to become a hurricane next week

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm warning for both Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands as Tropical Storm Fiona heads toward the Caribbean.

Fiona was situated about 75 miles east of Guadeloupe as of 5 p.m. Friday. The storm is currently heading west at 14 mph and has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph.

Advertisement

While just a tropical storm now, the NHC is predicting that it will strengthen into a hurricane next week.

The storm is expected to move just south of the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, and make landfall on the southern coast of the Dominican Republic on Sunday night and early Monday.

According to the NHC, rain is expected to be one of the biggest problems with the storm. Four to eight inches of rain are forecast for Puerto Rico with up to 12 inches possible across eastern and southern Puerto Rico.

The eastern part of the Dominican Republic is forecast to received 6 to 10 inches of rain, with up to 16 inches possible in some areas.

"These rains may produce flash and urban flooding, along with mudslides in areas of higher terrain, particularly southern and eastern Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic," the NHC said. "Localized coastal flooding is also possible elsewhere in Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands."

Advertisement

It's not yet clear whether the storm will impact Florida or the mainland United States.

Read More

Tropical storm conditions could hit Puerto Rico late Saturday Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California

Latest Headlines

President Joe Biden calls South Africa 'a vital voice' in meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
President Joe Biden calls South Africa 'a vital voice' in meeting with Cyril Ramaphosa
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden hosted South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House on Friday for talks on subjects including the Russian war in Ukraine -- and South Africa's largely neutral stance on it.
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
7 plead guilty to fraud costing the VA more than $100 million
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Seven defendants pleaded guilty in various schemes to defraud the Post-9/11 GI Bill education benefits program, involving over $100 million in losses to the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Department of Justice said.
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ex-Typhoon Merbok to hit Alaska with hurricane-force winds, storm surge
Typhoon Merbok, which formed over the northwestern Pacific during the second week of September, has transitioned to a powerful tropical wind and rainstorm.
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice signs bill banning most abortions
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- West Virginia Governor Jim Justice signed a bill into law Friday that outlaws abortion in nearly all cases.
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker houses migrants at Cape Cod temporarily
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker houses migrants at Cape Cod temporarily
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that 50 migrants shipped to Martha's Vineyard from Texas have been moved to the Joint Base Cape Cod on humanitarian grounds.
Most in U.S. support same-sex marriage and Democrats' efforts to codify in law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Most in U.S. support same-sex marriage and Democrats' efforts to codify in law
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Most Americans nationwide say they support the legal right for same-sex couples to marry in the United States and favor legislative efforts to codify it into federal law, according to a new survey.
Social media execs testify on efforts to stop online anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Social media execs testify on efforts to stop online anti-Semitism
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Social media executives explained on Friday efforts to combat hate on their platforms at the first hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism.
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration has moved closer to developing an official cryptocurrency -- known presently as a digital dollar -- after extensive research and projections that say it could be in the national interest.
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has unanimously denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 drug conviction in Houston. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon.
One student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake following lightning strike
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
One student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake following lightning strike
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities were searching an Orlando lake overnight for one middle school student who went missing after a boat they and four other students were aboard capsized following a lighting strike.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
At least 10 dead after 'tsunami' of flooding in central Italy
At least 10 dead after 'tsunami' of flooding in central Italy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement