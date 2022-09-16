Trending
U.S. News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 4:09 AM

One student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake following lightning strike

By Darryl Coote

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities were searching an Orlando lake overnight for one middle school student who went missing after a boat they and four other students were aboard capsized following a lighting strike.

Orlando Fire Department Executive Deputy Chief Ian Davis told reporters during a press conference that the students were practicing rowing on Lake Fairview near the North Orlando Rowing Complex when the lighting strike occurred at about 5:50 p.m. Thursday.

Davis said they were unsure if the strike hit the boat itself or in its vicinity.

One of the students was sent to AdventHealth Orlando for treatment while three others were returned to their parents after being evaluated.

Local police and fire departments were on the scene with additional assistance coming in from nearby counties to continue the search throughout the night, he said.

The identifies of the victims were not released to the public and the condition of the hospitalized child was unknown.

Davis said the search is centered on the location where they believe the boat capsized.

"We're going to being using some additional technology, sonar, from some of our partners in the area that are going to come out and assist us to see if we can locate the missing child," he said.

Asked when he anticipated to call off the search for the night, Davis said that as long as he has divers the search will continue.

"If I have fresh divers I'm going to keep on searching," he said. "Once I'm out of my divers we'll stop at that time."

