Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker houses migrants at Cape Cod temporarily

Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Massachusetts, testifies during a House committee hearing on February 6, 2019. His office created a temporary shelter for migrants at Cape Cod on Friday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that 50 migrants shipped to Martha's Vineyard from Texas have been moved to the Joint Base Cape Cod on humanitarian grounds. Baker's office said the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was coordinating efforts among state and local officials to make sure the migrants have access to food, shelter and essential services. Advertisement

The governor said he will activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of this relief effort.

"We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha's Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals," Baker said in a statement.

"Our administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs."

State officials said they are developing a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response long-term and that the stay at the base was temporary.

"While Wednesday's arrival on Martha's Vineyard was unexpected, the extraordinary response was not," Massachusetts Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The work of so many state and local partners exemplify the best values of our commonwealth, providing safe shelter, food and care for individuals that had been through a long harrowing journey."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday took credit for sending two planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday night. The move was criticized by Democratic politicians and prompted a frenzied response that included humanitarian aid by locals and assistance by Massachusetts officials.