Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 16, 2022 / 1:39 PM

Mass. Gov. Charlie Baker houses migrants at Cape Cod temporarily

By Clyde Hughes
Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Massachusetts, testifies during a House committee hearing on February 6, 2019. His office created a temporary shelter for migrants at Cape Cod on Friday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b997b142030dbca5742f8672c2e6cf1b/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Gov. Charlie Baker, R-Massachusetts, testifies during a House committee hearing on February 6, 2019. His office created a temporary shelter for migrants at Cape Cod on Friday. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said Friday that 50 migrants shipped to Martha's Vineyard from Texas have been moved to the Joint Base Cape Cod on humanitarian grounds.

Baker's office said the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency was coordinating efforts among state and local officials to make sure the migrants have access to food, shelter and essential services.

Advertisement

The governor said he will activate up to 125 members of the Massachusetts National Guard as part of this relief effort.

"We are grateful to the providers, volunteers and local officials that stepped up on Martha's Vineyard over the past few days to provide immediate services to these individuals," Baker said in a statement.

RELATED Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate

"Our administration has been working across state government to develop a plan to ensure these individuals will have access to the services they need going forward, and Joint Base Cape Cod is well equipped to serve these needs."

State officials said they are developing a plan to deliver a comprehensive humanitarian response long-term and that the stay at the base was temporary.

"While Wednesday's arrival on Martha's Vineyard was unexpected, the extraordinary response was not," Massachusetts Public Safety and Security Secretary Terrence Reidy said in a statement.

Advertisement

"The work of so many state and local partners exemplify the best values of our commonwealth, providing safe shelter, food and care for individuals that had been through a long harrowing journey."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday took credit for sending two planes carrying migrants to Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday night. The move was criticized by Democratic politicians and prompted a frenzied response that included humanitarian aid by locals and assistance by Massachusetts officials.

Read More

At least 8 migrants drowned, 37 rescued trying to cross Rio Grande Lawmakers call for $50M to house migrants bused to northern cities

Latest Headlines

Most in U.S. support same-sex marriage and Democrats' efforts to codify in law
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Most in U.S. support same-sex marriage and Democrats' efforts to codify in law
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Most Americans nationwide say they support the legal right for same-sex couples to marry in the United States and favor legislative efforts to codify it into federal law, according to a new survey.
Social media execs testify on efforts to stop online anti-Semitism
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Social media execs testify on efforts to stop online anti-Semitism
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Social media executives explained on Friday efforts to combat hate on their platforms at the first hearing of the Inter-Parliamentary Task Force to Combat Online Anti-Semitism.
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Treasury says U.S. should explore creating official cryptocurrency, a 'digital dollar'
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Biden's administration has moved closer to developing an official cryptocurrency -- known presently as a digital dollar -- after extensive research and projections that say it could be in the national interest.
Biden hosts South African leader Ramaphosa at White House, will discuss Ukraine
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden hosts South African leader Ramaphosa at White House, will discuss Ukraine
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host South African President Cyril Ramaphosa at the White House Friday for bilateral talks on subjects that include the Russian war in Ukraine -- and South Africa's largely neutral stance on it.
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas board rejects posthumous pardon for George Floyd
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has unanimously denied a posthumous pardon of George Floyd for a minor 2004 drug conviction in Houston. The decision comes 11 months after the agency initially recommended a pardon.
One student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake following lightning strike
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
One student missing after boat capsizes on Orlando lake following lightning strike
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Authorities were searching an Orlando lake overnight for one middle school student who went missing after a boat they and four other students were aboard capsized following a lighting strike.
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden lambasted the Republican governors of Florida and Texas for sending migrants north to Democratic states, saying they are putting politics above the lives of vulnerable people.
U.S. targets Russia with punitive measures over Ukraine war
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
U.S. targets Russia with punitive measures over Ukraine war
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The Biden administration imposed a slew of punitive measures targeting Russia on Thursday as the Kremlin warned the United States against crossing the "red line" by sending Kyiv longe-rang artillery.
Kamala Harris meets with Caribbean leaders to discuss climate change
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Kamala Harris meets with Caribbean leaders to discuss climate change
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Vice President Kamala Harris met with Caribbean leaders to discuss climate change at Blair House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday.
Judge appoints Trump pick Raymond Dearie as special master for Mar-a-Lago review
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Judge appoints Trump pick Raymond Dearie as special master for Mar-a-Lago review
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Thursday appointed Raymond Dearie, one of Donald Trump's picks for special master, to review the trove of documents seized from the former president's Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida last month.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Biden lambasts GOP governors over migrants' treatment; DOJ asked to investigate
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Germany seizes 3 Russian refineries in energy row
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Military officials say 440 unmarked graves found in liberated city in east Ukraine
Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing
Line to view Queen Elizabeth II's coffin more than 4 miles long and growing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement