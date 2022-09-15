Trending
Sept. 15, 2022 / 5:08 PM

U.S. stocks fall as traders consider latest economic reports

By Adam Schrader
Traders work on the floor after the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on August 19. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3fd6ec548785ce4598f0b7468b4b67d8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The three major U.S. stock indexes fell Thursday as traders considered the latest jobs and retail sales economic reports.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 167.32 points, down over 1.4%. The index was impacted by a 17% drop in Adobe share prices, as the company announced plans to acquire Figma, an online design platform.

The S&P 500 fell, 1.1% while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 173 points, about 0.6%.

Shares in financial stocks such as Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan rose, each by more than 2%. Shares in "buy now, pay later" companies, such as Affirm, fell after the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau announced it would start regulating the industry.

RELATED Freddie Mac: Average mortgage rates rise to highest level in more than a decade

"Buy Now, Pay Later is a rapidly growing type of loan that serves as a close substitute for credit cards," CFPB Director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

"We will be working to ensure that borrowers have similar protections, regardless of whether they use a credit card or a Buy Now, Pay Later loan."

Such schemes offer interest-free credit to consumers who pay back the loan in four installments but can lead to an accumulation of late fees and debt that becomes unmanageable for consumers, according to the federal agency.

On Thursday, the U.S. Commerce Department also issued its retail sales report for last month, which showed a 0.3% increase in spending over July, when spending decreased.

Sales in August were more than 9% higher than they were a year ago, the data showed.

The figures indicate that some Americans aren't letting higher inflation rein-in their spending, which totaled more than $683 billion last month.

RELATED Dow stabilizes following worst sell-off since 2020

Also on Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department issued its weekly report on jobless claims, which fell for the fifth week, decreasing 5,000 to 213,000 for the week ended Sept. 10.

U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas

