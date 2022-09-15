New York mother charged with murder in deaths of her three children

Erin Merdy, has now been charged with murder in drowning deaths of her three children who were found on the Coney Island shoreline early Monday morning, police confirmed on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The mother of three children accused of drowning them in Brooklyn early Monday morning has now been formally charged with murder, police confirmed. Erin Merdy, 30, was charged Wednesday with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her three children.

Merdy remains in a hospital undergoing further psychological evaluation. She was taken to the local police precinct and questioned on Monday but was not taken into custody until Wednesday.

She was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of depraved indifference to human life, and three of murder with the victims under 11 years old.

Merdy's family has made statements insisting she was taking antidepressants and was off her medication, WABC-TV reported.

It also reported she has prior incidents of harassment that did not result in charges, but no previous arrests.

Police found the three children unconscious along the Coney Island shoreline in Brooklyn, N.Y. early Monday morning.

Officers began searching for the 7-year-old male, 4-year-old female and 3-and-a-half month old female after a 911 call from a concerned family member.

"The caller indicated that she was concerned that her family may have harmed her three small children. Officers responded to the apartment. They received no answer to a knock on the door. Inside the building, they were met by an individual who identified himself to be the father of one of the children who expressed similar concerns," New York Police Department Chief Kenneth Corey said at a news conference Monday.

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located Merdy and the children around 90 minutes later.

"The officers immediately initiated life-saving measures on the children and they were rushed to Coney Island Hospital where they were regrettably pronounced deceased," Corey told reporters.

Merdy's clothes were wet when officers found her, with family members on the boardwalk. She was unresponsive to officers at the time.