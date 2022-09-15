Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 7:43 PM

New York mother charged with murder in deaths of her three children

By Simon Druker
Erin Merdy, has now been charged with murder in drowning deaths of her three children who were found on the Coney Island shoreline early Monday morning, police confirmed on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Erin Merdy, has now been charged with murder in drowning deaths of her three children who were found on the Coney Island shoreline early Monday morning, police confirmed on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The mother of three children accused of drowning them in Brooklyn early Monday morning has now been formally charged with murder, police confirmed.

Erin Merdy, 30, was charged Wednesday with three counts of murder in connection with the deaths of her three children.

Advertisement

Merdy remains in a hospital undergoing further psychological evaluation. She was taken to the local police precinct and questioned on Monday but was not taken into custody until Wednesday.

She was charged with three counts of second-degree murder, three counts of depraved indifference to human life, and three of murder with the victims under 11 years old.

RELATED Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island

Merdy's family has made statements insisting she was taking antidepressants and was off her medication, WABC-TV reported.

It also reported she has prior incidents of harassment that did not result in charges, but no previous arrests.

Police found the three children unconscious along the Coney Island shoreline in Brooklyn, N.Y. early Monday morning.

RELATED Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence

Officers began searching for the 7-year-old male, 4-year-old female and 3-and-a-half month old female after a 911 call from a concerned family member.

"The caller indicated that she was concerned that her family may have harmed her three small children. Officers responded to the apartment. They received no answer to a knock on the door. Inside the building, they were met by an individual who identified himself to be the father of one of the children who expressed similar concerns," New York Police Department Chief Kenneth Corey said at a news conference Monday.

Advertisement

Officers canvassed the neighborhood and located Merdy and the children around 90 minutes later.

RELATED R. Kelly convicted on child pornography charges in federal trial

"The officers immediately initiated life-saving measures on the children and they were rushed to Coney Island Hospital where they were regrettably pronounced deceased," Corey told reporters.

Merdy's clothes were wet when officers found her, with family members on the boardwalk. She was unresponsive to officers at the time.

Latest Headlines

More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
U.S. News // 25 minutes ago
More than 6,000 people lose power in Sacramento area
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- More than 6,000 homes and businesses were affected by a sudden power outage in Sacramento on Thursday afternoon.
Mississippi lifts boil notice in Jackson after seven weeks of water crisis
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mississippi lifts boil notice in Jackson after seven weeks of water crisis
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Mississippi has lifted a boil notice in Jackson and surrounding areas after a water crisis spanning nearly seven weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday.
Biden to meet families of Russian prisoners Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden to meet families of Russian prisoners Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with the family of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who remains imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, White House officials confirmed on Thursday.
U.S. stocks fall as traders consider latest economic reports
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. stocks fall as traders consider latest economic reports
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The three major U.S. stock indexes fell Thursday as traders considered the latest jobs and retail sales economic reports.
Biden pledges to fight hate-based violence at 'United We Stand' summit
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Biden pledges to fight hate-based violence at 'United We Stand' summit
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The White House hosted a summit on Thursday to bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States.
September heat wave to have parts of central U.S. feeling like July again
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
September heat wave to have parts of central U.S. feeling like July again
A heat dome is forecast to build over the south-central United States this weekend and persist into next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Senate vote on same-sex marriage protection delayed until after midterms
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate vote on same-sex marriage protection delayed until after midterms
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A vote in the U.S. Senate on the Respect For Marriage Act codifying same-sex marriage rights will be delayed until after the November midterm elections.
Helicopter arrives 'just in time,' rescuing couple from flooded van
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Helicopter arrives 'just in time,' rescuing couple from flooded van
Thunderstorms packed with leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Kay dumped flooding downpours across the drought-stricken Southwest, resulting in multiple water rescues this week.
Lack of rainfall may impact fall foliage
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lack of rainfall may impact fall foliage
A lack of rainfall may impact the usual colorful turning of leaves in some areas this fall, AccuWeather predicts in its fall foliage forecast.
Indiana abortion ban 'from zero weeks of life' takes effect
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Indiana abortion ban 'from zero weeks of life' takes effect
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Indiana's ban on abortion took effect Thursday. It bars most abortions at zero weeks of life, with exceptions for rape or incest at up to 10 weeks, to save the mother's life and for a lethal fetal anomaly.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Putin, Xi pledge to 'inject stability into a turbulent world'
Putin, Xi pledge to 'inject stability into a turbulent world'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement