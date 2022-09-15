Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 6:14 PM

Mississippi lifts boil notice in Jackson after seven weeks of water crisis

By Adam Schrader
1/2
Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition volunteers hand out cases of bottled water to people in need at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson on September 2. Rain and flooding caused the city's main water treatment facility in Jackson to fail, prompting Gov. Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/fa246c9f2c6d9a87d4c77c77681504ae/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Mississippi Rapid Response Coalition volunteers hand out cases of bottled water to people in need at Grove Park Community Center in Jackson on September 2. Rain and flooding caused the city's main water treatment facility in Jackson to fail, prompting Gov. Tate Reeves and President Joe Biden to declare a state of emergency. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Mississippi has lifted a boil notice in Jackson and surrounding areas after a water crisis spanning nearly seven weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday.

Reeves said that while the state has restored the water quality and the boil water notice can end, the system is "still imperfect."

Advertisement

"It is possible, although I certainly pray not inevitable, that there will be further interruptions. We cannot perfectly predict what may go wrong with such a broken system in the future," he said.

He issued a state of emergency order on Aug. 30 after a failure of the O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Plant in Jackson. President Joe Biden pledged federal aid to Jackson and approved an emergency declaration that day.

RELATED FEMA arrives as water pressure returns to Jackson, Miss.

The governor said in a statement that the emergency orders "will remain in full force and effect until deemed appropriate to lift."

Reeves said Mississippi officials "stepped in to fix Jackson's water system" and have restored water pressure, increased the amount of water produced and fixed and reinstalled broken parts that prevented residents from having clean water.

"We can now announce that we have restored clean water to the city of Jackson," Reeves said.

Advertisement

The governor said the state's health department began testing the water quality Tuesday and collected 120 samples in two consecutive days that allowed for the advisory to be lifted.

"Moving forward, we will continue to monitor the system. Additional testing will be administered to ensure continued water quality," Reeves said.

The governor lambasted the national media who he said "have attempted to paint a narrative of division" despite local, state and federal officials working to restore water to the city.

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts

"There has been one common focus through all of this, restoring clean water to the people of Jackson," Reeves said. "That was the collective goal that we all shared."

Reeves also praised the Mississippi National Guard for delivering almost 11 million bottles of water to the residents of Jackson.

"I want to thank all of our National Guard service members. Their tireless work has ensured that everyone in Jackson got the clean water that they needed," Reeves said.

"They distributed over 11 million bottles of water to the residents of Jackson. This is no small feat, but our Mississippi National Guard is used to performing incredible tasks like this one."

Reeves added that there will be "a lot of hard conversations" about next steps and the work needed to be done to create a sustainable water system.

Advertisement

"All of that is important," Reeves said. "Today, I want to focus on thanking the team that has pulled us out of the darkest part of this crisis and express my gratitude to all the Mississippians and Americans who played a role."

Read More

Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence

Latest Headlines

Biden to meet families of Russian prisoners Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden to meet families of Russian prisoners Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with the family of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who remains imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, White House officials confirmed on Thursday.
U.S. stocks fall as traders consider latest economic reports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. stocks fall as traders consider latest economic reports
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The three major U.S. stock indexes fell Thursday as traders considered the latest jobs and retail sales economic reports.
Biden pledges to fight hate-based violence at 'United We Stand' summit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden pledges to fight hate-based violence at 'United We Stand' summit
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The White House hosted a summit on Thursday to bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States.
September heat wave to have parts of central U.S. feeling like July again
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
September heat wave to have parts of central U.S. feeling like July again
A heat dome is forecast to build over the south-central United States this weekend and persist into next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Senate vote on same-sex marriage protection delayed until after midterms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate vote on same-sex marriage protection delayed until after midterms
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A vote in the U.S. Senate on the Respect For Marriage Act codifying same-sex marriage rights will be delayed until after the November midterm elections.
Helicopter arrives 'just in time,' rescuing couple from flooded van
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Helicopter arrives 'just in time,' rescuing couple from flooded van
Thunderstorms packed with leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Kay dumped flooding downpours across the drought-stricken Southwest, resulting in multiple water rescues this week.
Lack of rainfall may impact fall foliage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lack of rainfall may impact fall foliage
A lack of rainfall may impact the usual colorful turning of leaves in some areas this fall, AccuWeather predicts in its fall foliage forecast.
Indiana abortion ban 'from zero weeks of life' takes effect
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Indiana abortion ban 'from zero weeks of life' takes effect
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Indiana's ban on abortion took effect Thursday. It bars most abortions at zero weeks of life, with exceptions for rape or incest at up to 10 weeks, to save the mother's life and for a lethal fetal anomaly.
Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to unexpectedly bus migrants around the country, including sending two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory.
Mosquito Fire now California's largest of the year at 64,159 acres
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mosquito Fire now California's largest of the year at 64,159 acres
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- California's Mosquito wildfire was 20% contained Thursday, with 3,655 fire-fighting personnel, according to Cal Fire. The Mosquito fire has destroyed at least 70 structures, but no deaths or injuries are reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Putin, Xi pledge to 'inject stability into a turbulent world'
Putin, Xi pledge to 'inject stability into a turbulent world'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement