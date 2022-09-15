White House hosts 'United We Stand' summit to prevent hate-fueled violence

1/4

Police stand in a parking lot at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket where a gunman killed several shoppers on May 15. Police later said that the gunman specifically targeted Black shoppers in the store. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a White House summit on Thursday that will bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States. The United We Stand Summit will include Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and bipartisan local community leaders, the White House said. Advertisement

The summit was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. EDT. Biden will speak at the event later at 3:30 p.m.

The summit comes after numerous hate-fueled attacks across the United States, including mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y.; El Paso, Texas; Orlando, Fla.; and the Atlanta area.

"The summit will put forward a shared vision for a more united America, demonstrating that the vast majority of Americans agree that there is no place for hate-fueled violence in our country and that when Americans stand united to renew civic bonds and heal divides, we can help prevent acts of hate and violence," the White House said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

"President Biden is hosting the United We Stand Summit to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety."

The White House said that all Americans have roles to play in preventing hate-based violence, and promised that Biden will present a "whole-of-society" view to prevent, respond to and recover from violence that has plagued the country.

Officials added that new actions will be proposed at the summit that include the federal government and civic, philanthropic and business leaders.

"Federal agencies are announcing new steps to strengthen the resources available to local schools, law enforcement agencies, and cultural institutions like museums and libraries to prevent and respond to hate-fueled violence," the White House added.

The plan includes a new website launched by a bipartisan group of former White House officials, a Citizens' Initiative to Address Hate-Fueled Violence in America. The aim of the website is to foster dialogue in communities and identify solutions to hate-fueled violence.

The initiative will be run by four former White House Domestic Policy Council directors who served under Republican and Democratic presidents. Also, the Presidential Centers or Foundations of Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford are supporting the initiative.

Advertisement

Another initiative, the New Pluralists, is a group of philanthropic and field leaders who will mobilize $1 billion to fund programs that unify Americans of different backgrounds.

This week in Washington