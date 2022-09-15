Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 8:48 AM

White House hosts 'United We Stand' summit to prevent hate-fueled violence

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Police stand in a parking lot at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket where a gunman killed several shoppers on May 15. Police later said that the gunman specifically targeted Black shoppers in the store. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/049408904d5a1be06e4e9cef5a897208/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Police stand in a parking lot at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket where a gunman killed several shoppers on May 15. Police later said that the gunman specifically targeted Black shoppers in the store. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a White House summit on Thursday that will bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States.

The United We Stand Summit will include Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and bipartisan local community leaders, the White House said.

Advertisement

The summit was scheduled to start at 10 a.m. EDT. Biden will speak at the event later at 3:30 p.m.

The summit comes after numerous hate-fueled attacks across the United States, including mass shootings in Buffalo, N.Y.; El Paso, Texas; Orlando, Fla.; and the Atlanta area.

RELATED BYU rejects Duke player's claim of racial heckler at volleyball game

"The summit will put forward a shared vision for a more united America, demonstrating that the vast majority of Americans agree that there is no place for hate-fueled violence in our country and that when Americans stand united to renew civic bonds and heal divides, we can help prevent acts of hate and violence," the White House said in a statement Thursday.

Advertisement

"President Biden is hosting the United We Stand Summit to counter the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on our democracy and public safety."

The White House said that all Americans have roles to play in preventing hate-based violence, and promised that Biden will present a "whole-of-society" view to prevent, respond to and recover from violence that has plagued the country.

The White House said that President Biden will announce new actions to strengthen federal coordination and community engagement to prevent hate-fueled violence in the U.S. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Officials added that new actions will be proposed at the summit that include the federal government and civic, philanthropic and business leaders.

"Federal agencies are announcing new steps to strengthen the resources available to local schools, law enforcement agencies, and cultural institutions like museums and libraries to prevent and respond to hate-fueled violence," the White House added.

The plan includes a new website launched by a bipartisan group of former White House officials, a Citizens' Initiative to Address Hate-Fueled Violence in America. The aim of the website is to foster dialogue in communities and identify solutions to hate-fueled violence.

RELATED Biden vows to fund police, ban assault weapons in 'Safer America' speech

The initiative will be run by four former White House Domestic Policy Council directors who served under Republican and Democratic presidents. Also, the Presidential Centers or Foundations of Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Gerald Ford are supporting the initiative.

Advertisement

Another initiative, the New Pluralists, is a group of philanthropic and field leaders who will mobilize $1 billion to fund programs that unify Americans of different backgrounds.

This week in Washington

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, participates in a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing on the federal response to monkeypox at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Walensky said the CDC needs to do more to expand testing and that over 540,000 vaccines have been administered. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Biden keeps pressure on 'MAGA Republicans' in Labor Day remarks

Latest Headlines

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Some 50 migrants were unexpectedly flown from Florida to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, local officials and authorities said as they rushed to open shelters to respond to an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
Census data: Hispanic Texans may be the state's largest demographic group
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Census data: Hispanic Texans may be the state's largest demographic group
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state's population than White residents.
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike that would cost economy $2B per day
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike that would cost economy $2B per day
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said on Thursday that a new labor agreement has been reached between railroads and thousands of rail workers, averting a strike that could have halted trains nationwide and harmed the economy.
California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Wednesday to establish so-called CARE courts that can order some people suffering from mental health issues and substance use disorders to submit to mental health treatment.
Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators served search warrants, as part of a "public corruption investigation," at several county officials' homes including L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, stating it violates the state's constitution.
R. Kelly convicted on child pornography charges in federal trial
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
R. Kelly convicted on child pornography charges in federal trial
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Chicago convicted singer R. Kelly on six out of 13 counts of child pornography and enticement of a minor. Kelly was acquitted of obstruction of justice in an alleged conspiracy to hide video evidence.
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Amtrak canceled all of its long-distance routes Thursday, stranding passengers, as 115,000 freight rail workers threaten to strike by the end of the week.
California sues Amazon over anticompetitive pricing contracts
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
California sues Amazon over anticompetitive pricing contracts
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- California filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon accusing the online retail giant of stifling competition by forcing inflated prices on other sites.
Dow stabilizes following worst sell-off since 2020
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Dow stabilizes following worst sell-off since 2020
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average stabilized Wednesday to close up 30.12 in a choppy trading session following the biggest single-day sell-off in more than two years.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement