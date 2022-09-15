Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 5:18 PM

Biden to meet families of Russian prisoners Brittney Griner, Paul Whelan

By Simon Druker
1/3
President Joe Biden will meet with the family of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who remains imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, White House officials confirmed Thursday. File Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina/EPA-EFE
President Joe Biden will meet with the family of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who remains imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, White House officials confirmed Thursday. File Photo by Evgenia Novozhenina/EPA-EFE

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will meet with the family of Brittney Griner, the WNBA player who remains imprisoned in Russia on drug charges, White House officials confirmed Thursday.

"He [Biden] wanted to let them know that they remain front of mind, and that his team is working on this every day," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during a briefing Thursday afternoon.

Advertisement

Biden also will meet with the sister of Paul Whelan, 52, who was arrested at a Moscow hotel in December 2018 and convicted of espionage charges. The former U.S. Marine is serving a 16-year, hard labor sentence at a Mordovia prison camp.

Griner, who turns 32 in October, is serving a nine-year sentence in a Russian penal colony. Her lawyers filed a notice of appeal in August, following her conviction earlier in the month.

RELATED Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence

Griner was arrested at the Moscow airport in February carrying two small vape cartridges in her luggage containing cannabis oil -- a substance for which she has a valid prescription, but is illegal in Russia.

Her lawyers have said the appellate process could take as long as three months.

Advertisement

The meeting will mark the time the family members have met Biden in person, though both have spoken by phone with the president.

RELATED Biden pledges to fight hate-based violence at 'United We Stand' summit

Biden will "discuss his continuing commitment to bringing their family members home safely," Jean-Pierre told reporters.

"As we have said before, we believe that Russia is wrongfully detaining Brittney and Paul under intolerable circumstances."

Jean-Pierre said Biden has been in constant contact with both families while the government has been "directly engaged with the Russian government through appropriate channels."

RELATED Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike

She did not mention any progress in talks between the two sides. The United States considers Whelan and Griner to be wrongfully detained.

"I would love to say that the purpose of this meeting is to inform the families that the Russians have accepted our offer and we are bringing their loved ones home. That is not what we're seeing in these negotiations at this time," Jean-Pierre said during Thursday's briefing.

"Look, as we've said, the Russians should accept our offer. They should accept our offer today. We will keep working diligently until the day we get to share that good news."

In July, U.S. officials confirmed they'd made an offer to free the two American captives. The deal revolves around convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, who is serving a 25-year sentence in the United States.

Advertisement

Bout, who is known by some as "The Merchant of Death," is being held at U.S., Penitentiary Marion, a medium-security federal prison in Illinois. Prosecutors contend he was selling weapons that were intended to be used to kill Americans.

Latest Headlines

Mississippi lifts boil notice in Jackson after seven weeks of water crisis
U.S. News // 32 minutes ago
Mississippi lifts boil notice in Jackson after seven weeks of water crisis
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Mississippi has lifted a boil notice in Jackson and surrounding areas after a water crisis spanning nearly seven weeks, Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday.
U.S. stocks fall as traders consider latest economic reports
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. stocks fall as traders consider latest economic reports
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The three major U.S. stock indexes fell Thursday as traders considered the latest jobs and retail sales economic reports.
Biden pledges to fight hate-based violence at 'United We Stand' summit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden pledges to fight hate-based violence at 'United We Stand' summit
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The White House hosted a summit on Thursday to bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States.
September heat wave to have parts of central U.S. feeling like July again
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
September heat wave to have parts of central U.S. feeling like July again
A heat dome is forecast to build over the south-central United States this weekend and persist into next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say.
Senate vote on same-sex marriage protection delayed until after midterms
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate vote on same-sex marriage protection delayed until after midterms
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A vote in the U.S. Senate on the Respect For Marriage Act codifying same-sex marriage rights will be delayed until after the November midterm elections.
Helicopter arrives 'just in time,' rescuing couple from flooded van
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Helicopter arrives 'just in time,' rescuing couple from flooded van
Thunderstorms packed with leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Kay dumped flooding downpours across the drought-stricken Southwest, resulting in multiple water rescues this week.
Lack of rainfall may impact fall foliage
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Lack of rainfall may impact fall foliage
A lack of rainfall may impact the usual colorful turning of leaves in some areas this fall, AccuWeather predicts in its fall foliage forecast.
Indiana abortion ban 'from zero weeks of life' takes effect
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Indiana abortion ban 'from zero weeks of life' takes effect
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Indiana's ban on abortion took effect Thursday. It bars most abortions at zero weeks of life, with exceptions for rape or incest at up to 10 weeks, to save the mother's life and for a lethal fetal anomaly.
Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to unexpectedly bus migrants around the country, including sending two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory.
Mosquito Fire now California's largest of the year at 64,159 acres
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Mosquito Fire now California's largest of the year at 64,159 acres
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- California's Mosquito wildfire was 20% contained Thursday, with 3,655 fire-fighting personnel, according to Cal Fire. The Mosquito fire has destroyed at least 70 structures, but no deaths or injuries are reported.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Putin, Xi pledge to 'inject stability into a turbulent world'
Putin, Xi pledge to 'inject stability into a turbulent world'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement