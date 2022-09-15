Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 10:39 AM

U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas

By UPI Staff
1/4
Two key factors in spending last month were declining gasoline sales and automobile purchases, the Commerce Department said Thursday. If automobile sales are subtracted, retail spending swings to a 0.3% decline for August. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/f7fb8295ffdfe2f15bf785fc05486acc/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Two key factors in spending last month were declining gasoline sales and automobile purchases, the Commerce Department said Thursday. If automobile sales are subtracted, retail spending swings to a 0.3% decline for August. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday.

The Commerce Department issued its retail sales report for last month. It showed a 0.3% increase in spending over July, when spending actually decreased. Most analysts expected the data would show that spending was flat from July to August.

Advertisement

Sales in August were more than 9% higher than they were a year ago, the data showed.

The figures indicate that some Americans aren't letting higher inflation rein in their spending, which totaled more than $683 billion last month.

The monthly figure is not adjusted for inflation, which increased slightly during the month of August.

While mostly good for the economy, increases in retail spending can push inflation up if demand outpaces supply. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI

Two particularly key factors in spending last month were declining gasoline sales and automobile purchases, the department said. If automobile sales are subtracted, retail spending in August swings to a 0.3% decline.

Analyst Ian Shepherdson called Thursday's report "mixed," but noted that "we see no cause for alarm."

Advertisement

Increases in retail spending can lead to higher inflation if demand outpaces supply. Inflation in the United States slowed for the second straight month in August. Prices were 8.3% higher than August 2021 and 0.1% higher compared to July.

The Federal Reserve has increased key interest rates by 0.75% at its last three meetings, a move that traditionally has helped control inflation. The Fed is expected to raise rates again at its next policy meeting on Sept. 21.

This week in Washington

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, participates in a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee hearing on the federal response to monkeypox at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday. Walensky said the CDC needs to do more to expand testing and that over 540,000 vaccines have been administered. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Dow stabilizes following worst sell-off since 2020 Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline

Latest Headlines

Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Thursday a new labor agreement has been reached between railroads and thousands of rail workers, averting a strike that could have halted trains nationwide and harmed the economy.
White House hosts 'United We Stand' summit to prevent hate-fueled violence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House hosts 'United We Stand' summit to prevent hate-fueled violence
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a White House summit on Thursday that will bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Some 50 migrants were unexpectedly flown from Florida to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, local officials and authorities said as they rushed to open shelters to respond to an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
Census data: Hispanic Texans may be the state's largest demographic group
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Census data: Hispanic Texans may be the state's largest demographic group
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state's population than White residents.
California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Wednesday to establish so-called CARE courts that can order some people suffering from mental health issues and substance use disorders to submit to mental health treatment.
Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators served search warrants, as part of a "public corruption investigation," at several county officials' homes including L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, stating it violates the state's constitution.
R. Kelly convicted on child pornography charges in federal trial
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
R. Kelly convicted on child pornography charges in federal trial
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Chicago convicted singer R. Kelly on six out of 13 counts of child pornography and enticement of a minor. Kelly was acquitted of obstruction of justice in an alleged conspiracy to hide video evidence.
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Amtrak canceled all of its long-distance routes Thursday, stranding passengers, as 115,000 freight rail workers threaten to strike by the end of the week.
California sues Amazon over anticompetitive pricing contracts
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
California sues Amazon over anticompetitive pricing contracts
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- California filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon accusing the online retail giant of stifling competition by forcing inflated prices on other sites.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement