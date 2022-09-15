U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas

Two key factors in spending last month were declining gasoline sales and automobile purchases, the Commerce Department said Thursday. If automobile sales are subtracted, retail spending swings to a 0.3% decline for August. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Sales in August were more than 9% higher than they were a year ago, the data showed.
The figures indicate that some Americans aren't letting higher inflation rein in their spending, which totaled more than $683 billion last month.
The monthly figure is not adjusted for inflation, which increased slightly during the month of August.
While mostly good for the economy, increases in retail spending can push inflation up if demand outpaces supply. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Two particularly key factors in spending last month were declining gasoline sales and automobile purchases, the department said. If automobile sales are subtracted, retail spending in August swings to a 0.3% decline.
Analyst Ian Shepherdson called Thursday's report "mixed," but noted that "we see no cause for alarm."
Increases in retail spending can lead to higher inflation if demand outpaces supply. Inflation in the United States slowed for the second straight month in August. Prices were 8.3% higher than August 2021 and 0.1% higher compared to July.
