Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (C) announced Thursday that he had sent over 100 migrants to Kamala Harris' residence in Washington D.C.

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory on Thursday. Abbott announced Thursday that the buses dropped off over 100 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela. He claimed that the buses were sent to get back at the Biden administration for its border policies. Advertisement

"The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," Abbott said. "Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border."

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told DC News Now that she was unaware that the buses were coming and was working to mobilize the city task force to send help.

Abbott's decision comes one day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had 50 migrants unexpectedly flown from Florida to Martha's Vineyard.

"States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support of the Biden administration's open border policies," DeSantis told CNN.

The emergency management association for Dukes County, which covers Martha's Vineyard, issued a call to action on Wednesday in search of volunteers "due to an unexpected ongoing urgent humanitarian situation."

It said it was opening emergency shelters to accommodate the migrants on the island while asking people to volunteer in clinical and non-clinical roles.