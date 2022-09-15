Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 2:19 PM

Greg Abbott sends migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence

By Matt Bernardini
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (C) announced Thursday that he had sent over 100 migrants to Kamala Harris' residence in Washington D.C. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (C) announced Thursday that he had sent over 100 migrants to Kamala Harris' residence in Washington D.C. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses of migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris' residence at the United States Naval Observatory on Thursday.

Abbott announced Thursday that the buses dropped off over 100 migrants from Colombia, Cuba, Guyana, Nicaragua, Panama and Venezuela. He claimed that the buses were sent to get back at the Biden administration for its border policies.

Advertisement

"The Biden-Harris Administration continues ignoring and denying the historic crisis at our southern border, which has endangered and overwhelmed Texas communities for almost two years," Abbott said. "Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, D.C. until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border."

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser told DC News Now that she was unaware that the buses were coming and was working to mobilize the city task force to send help.

RELATED Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts

Abbott's decision comes one day after Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had 50 migrants unexpectedly flown from Florida to Martha's Vineyard.

"States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as 'sanctuary states' and support of the Biden administration's open border policies," DeSantis told CNN.

Advertisement

The emergency management association for Dukes County, which covers Martha's Vineyard, issued a call to action on Wednesday in search of volunteers "due to an unexpected ongoing urgent humanitarian situation."

RELATED Lawmakers call for $50M to house migrants bused to northern cities

It said it was opening emergency shelters to accommodate the migrants on the island while asking people to volunteer in clinical and non-clinical roles.

RELATED El Paso, Texas, charters bus for migrants to New York City

Latest Headlines

Lack of rainfall may impact fall foliage
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
Lack of rainfall may impact fall foliage
A lack of rainfall may impact the usual colorful turning of leaves in some areas this fall, AccuWeather predicts in its fall foliage forecast.
Watch Live: Biden, Harris deliver remarks at 'United We Stand' summit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Watch Live: Biden, Harris deliver remarks at 'United We Stand' summit
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a White House summit on Thursday that will bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States.
Indiana abortion ban 'from zero weeks of life' takes effect
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
Indiana abortion ban 'from zero weeks of life' takes effect
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Indiana's ban on abortion took effect Thursday. It bars most abortions at zero weeks of life, with exceptions for rape or incest at up to 10 weeks, to save the mother's life and for a lethal fetal anomaly.
Mosquito Fire now California's largest of the year at 64,159 acres
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Mosquito Fire now California's largest of the year at 64,159 acres
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- California's Mosquito wildfire was 20% contained Thursday, with 3,655 fire-fighting personnel, according to Cal Fire. The Mosquito fire has destroyed at least 70 structures, but no deaths or injuries are reported.
2.9 earthquake hits Berkeley, 3 in San Francisco Bay area in week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2.9 earthquake hits Berkeley, 3 in San Francisco Bay area in week
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A third earthquake this week hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, shaking Berkeley with a 2.9-magnitude tremor, experts said.
Freddie Mac: Average mortgage rates rise to highest level in more than a decade
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Freddie Mac: Average mortgage rates rise to highest level in more than a decade
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Mortgage rates have climbed to their highest point in nearly 15 years, presenting new challenges for potential home buyers, Freddie Mac said Thursday.
Ford unveils new gas-powered Mustang
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ford unveils new gas-powered Mustang
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Ford motors on Wednesday unveiled its redesigned seventh-generation Ford Mustang, with two gas-powered engines, even as its rivals are expected to go electric.
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Calling it a "win for America," President Joe Biden on Thursday praised a tentative deal between railway companies and their unions to avert a strike that could have hampered the country's supply chain.
Patagonia founder hands over company in bold move to fight climate change
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Patagonia founder hands over company in bold move to fight climate change
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The founder of popular outdoor retailer Patagonia says he's turned over total control of the company, which is worth roughly $3 billion, to two environmental nonprofits for their fight against climate change.
U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Medic describes 'torment of hell' happening in Russia's war in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement