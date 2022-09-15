Trending
Sept. 15, 2022 / 1:45 PM

Freddie Mac: Average mortgage rates rise to highest level in more than a decade

By Clyde Hughes
A sold sign outside a home for sale is seen in Arlington, Virginia on July 23, 2009. Freddie Mac said mortgages have jumped to their highest rate in nearly 15 years on Thursday. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/b55b38267b8827ac255d61659c0334e1/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Mortgage rates have climbed to their highest point in nearly 15 years, presenting new challenges for potential home buyers as the Federal Reserve continued its efforts to slow down inflation, according to the federally backed loan company best known as Freddie Mac on Thursday.

A new report from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation said the mortgage rate average for a 30-year fixed loan climbed to 6.02% Thursday, an increase of 0.13% over the past week and 3.16% over the same time in 2021.

Freddie Mac said average mortgage rates have not been that high since 2008 during the Great Recession.

"Mortgage rates continued to rise alongside other-than-expected inflation numbers this week, exceeding six percent for the first time since late 2008," Freddie Mac said in a statement.

RELATED Report: Mortgage applications fall to their lowest point since 2000

"Although the increase in rates will continue to dampen demand and put downward pressure on home prices, inventory remains inadequate. This indicates that while home price declines will likely continue, they should not be large."

Average mortgage rates for a 15-year fixed mortgage rose 0.05% last week to 5.21%, 3.09% higher than 2021. Adjustable mortgage rates, known as ARMs., rose to 4.93%, an increase of 0.29% from last week and 2.42% since September of last year.

The 30-year mortgage rate was 3.22% to start 2022 but has steadily climbed as the economy struggled with rapidly climbing inflation.

RELATED Biden administration offers 'Fresh Start' for nearly 7.5 million student loan borrowers

The Fed has raised rates by substantial and historic increments at its last three policy meetings -- a half-point hike in May and a pair of 0.75% hikes in June and July. The next decision will come on Sept. 21, and there will be two more meetings in November and December.

RELATED Household debt increases by 2% in Q2 amid rising inflation

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A third earthquake this week hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, shaking Berkeley with a 2.9-magnitude tremor, experts said.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Ford motors on Wednesday unveiled its redesigned seventh-generation Ford Mustang, with two gas-powered engines, even as its rivals are expected to go electric.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Calling it a "win for America," President Joe Biden on Thursday praised a tentative deal between railway companies and their unions to avert a strike that could have hampered the country's supply chain.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The founder of popular outdoor retailer Patagonia says he's turned over total control of the company, which is worth roughly $3 billion, to two environmental nonprofits for their fight against climate change.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a White House summit on Thursday that will bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Some 50 migrants were unexpectedly flown from Florida to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, local officials and authorities said as they rushed to open shelters to respond to an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state's population than White residents.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Wednesday to establish so-called CARE courts that can order some people suffering from mental health issues and substance use disorders to submit to mental health treatment.
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators served search warrants, as part of a "public corruption investigation," at several county officials' homes including L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
