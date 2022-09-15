Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 1:05 PM

Ford unveils new gas-powered Mustang

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Ford motors unveiled its redesigned seventh-generation 2024 Ford Mustang, with two gas-powered engines, even as its rivals are expected to go electric.

Initially, the automaker had planned to release a hybrid variant, but that was scrapped. Ford officials said Wednesday that they will be able to satisfy customers who still want gas-powered engines, but also those who want electric as well.

Advertisement

"We know customers do want that internal combustion and some of them want the electric and we offer both in that Mustang family," Jim Owens, head of Mustang marketing, said during a media briefing, according to CNBC.

The release of the newest version of the mustang comes at a time when Dodge and Chevrolet have announced plans to transition to all-electric vehicles. The former announced that its Charger and Challenger muscle cars would be replaced by new all-electric vehicles next year. And the latter has said that it expects to end production of the gas-powered Chevy Camaro in the coming years.

RELATED Ford raises prices on Mustang Mach-E models

The changes come amid declining sales for Detroit sports and muscle cars, according to CNBC. Sales of the Ford Mustang, Dodge Challenger and Chevrolet Camaro fell 32% from 2015 to 2019.

Advertisement

Despite the decline, Ford CEO Jim Farley portrayed the release of the new Mustang as a positive step.

"Investing in another generation of Mustang is a big statement at a time when many of our competitors are exiting the business of internal combustion vehicles," Farley said.

RELATED Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states

The announcement came on the same day that President Joe Biden appeared in Detroit to promote his plan for funding electric vehicle charging stations. Biden detailed plans for approval of about $900 million in federal funding to build the first EV chargers across the 35 states.

RELATED Jeep unveils first all-electric SUVs, including Wrangler-inspired Recon

Latest Headlines

2.9 earthquake hits Berkeley, 3 in San Francisco Bay area in week
U.S. News // 7 minutes ago
2.9 earthquake hits Berkeley, 3 in San Francisco Bay area in week
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- A third earthquake this week hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, shaking Berkeley with a 2.9-magnitude tremor, experts said.
Freddie Mac: Average mortgage rates rise to highest level in more than a decade
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
Freddie Mac: Average mortgage rates rise to highest level in more than a decade
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Mortgage rates have climbed to their highest point in nearly 15 years, presenting new challenges for potential home buyers, Freddie Mac said Thursday.
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Calling it a "win for America," President Joe Biden on Thursday praised a tentative deal between railway companies and their unions to avert a strike that could have hampered the country's supply chain.
Patagonia founder hands over company in bold move to fight climate change
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Patagonia founder hands over company in bold move to fight climate change
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- The founder of popular outdoor retailer Patagonia says he's turned over total control of the company, which is worth roughly $3 billion, to two environmental nonprofits for their fight against climate change.
U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
U.S. retail sales increased in August due mainly to spending on autos, gas
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Americans were still in a spending mood during the month of August, even with higher prices, government data showed on Thursday.
White House hosts 'United We Stand' summit to prevent hate-fueled violence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
White House hosts 'United We Stand' summit to prevent hate-fueled violence
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will host a White House summit on Thursday that will bring together leaders, experts and survivors to form a strategy to repudiate hate-based violence in the United States.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Some 50 migrants were unexpectedly flown from Florida to Massachusetts' Martha's Vineyard on Wednesday, local officials and authorities said as they rushed to open shelters to respond to an unfolding humanitarian crisis.
Census data: Hispanic Texans may be the state's largest demographic group
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Census data: Hispanic Texans may be the state's largest demographic group
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- An estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state's population than White residents.
California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a law Wednesday to establish so-called CARE courts that can order some people suffering from mental health issues and substance use disorders to submit to mental health treatment.
Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators served search warrants, as part of a "public corruption investigation," at several county officials' homes including L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slammed for sending migrants to 'sanctuary' Massachusetts
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Biden announces tentative deal to avert national rail strike
Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping attend regional security summit
Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping attend regional security summit
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement