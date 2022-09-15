Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 15, 2022 / 2:41 AM

California governor signs controversial law creating healthcare courts for homeless

By Darryl Coote
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the CARE Act into law outside of a San Jose, Calif., mental health treatment center on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom/<a href="https://www.gov.ca.gov/2022/09/14/governor-newsom-signs-care-court-into-law-providing-a-new-path-forward-for-californians-struggling-with-serious-mental-illness/">Release</a>
California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the CARE Act into law outside of a San Jose, Calif., mental health treatment center on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of Office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom/Release

Sept. 15 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom has signed a controversial law to establish so-called CARE courts that can order some people suffering from mental health issues and substance use disorders to submit to mental health treatment.

The Democratic governor signed the Community Assistance Recovery and Empowerment Act during a press conference at a San Jose, Calif., mental health treatment center on Wednesday, calling the law a "paradigm shift" and a "a new path forward" for thousands of homeless Californians suffering from mental health issues.

Advertisement

"This problem is solvable. We know that. We don't have to fall prey to the cynicism and all the negativity that it's just too big and too hard," he said. "It's hard and it's big, but we can meet this moment and we can create many, many moments in the future to do justice to those who need us who are suffering and struggling."

Advertisement

The CARE Act will permit families, clinicians, first responders and other authorized adults to petition a civil court to create a so-called CARE plan for a specific individual experiencing severe mental illness, including schizophrenia and psychotic disorders.

RELATED Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor

The court can order an individual to comply with the program for up to a year with the option to extend it another 12 months, and provides behavioral healthcare, medication, housing and other services. Those who do not comply with the court-ordered treatment plan may be referred to conservatorship.

Newsom introduced the plan in March and was overwhelmingly passed by the state legislator late last month and amid state efforts to combat issues concerning its unhoused population.

According to statistics from the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness, as of January 2020, 161,548 people experienced homelessness in the state on any given night, representing 28% of the nation's homeless population.

RELATED California sues Amazon over anticompetitive pricing contracts

It also found that California experienced the largest increase in homelessness from the year before and more than half of all unsheltered people in the country were in The Golden State.

The CARE Act includes $15.3 billion to combat homelessness, $11.6 billion for mental health services and $1.4 billion for other health and human services workforce. An additional $63 million will be provided to counties to fund the establishment of CARE courts.

Advertisement

The seven counties of Glenn, Orange, Riverside, San Diego, Stanislaus, Tuolumne and San Francisco will be the first to be phased into the program on Oct. 1 of next year with all 58 counties needing to be complaint by Dec. 1, 2024.

RELATED Judge temporarily blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban

"This is unprecedented support that we are committing to over the next few years to make this program work," Newsom said, stating the hard work begins now to get the CARE courts and infrastructure up and running.

"We say this all time: Program passing is not necessarily problem solving," he said.

The law, however, has been met with staunched opposition from disability groups and human and civil rights organizations.

Amid consideration of the bill in June, Human Rights Watch issued a lengthy letter voicing strong opposition to the plan, while urging the legislators to reject the bill for "a more holistic, rights-respecting approach to address the lack of resources for autonomy-affirming treatment options and affordable housing."

The New York-based organization said that while the Newsom administration advertises the CARE courts as an "upstream" diversion from criminal legal and conservatorship systems, the bill just creates a new avenue for government and family members to strip people of their autonomy and place them under the state's care.

Advertisement

"Given the racial demographics of California's homeless population, and the historic over-diagnosing of Black and Latino people with schizophrenia, this plan is likely to place many, disproportionately Black and brown people, under state control," it said.

After Newsom signed the bill Wednesday, the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California accused the Democratic governor, who is a potential future presidential candidate, of returning the state to the days of forced treatment.

"There is nothing 'caring' about his so-called CARE Court bill," it said in a statement, saying it expects to see the law challenged in court.

"This outdated and coercive model of placing disabled folks in courtrooms will cause trauma and harm to Californians in vulnerable situations and will reinforce institutional racism."

Newsom disregarded criticisms of the plan from progression groups on Wednesday, telling reporters that their opinions are what have led to the situation the state is now in.

"Their point of view is expressed by what you see on the streets and sidewalks throughout this state," he said. "Their point of view was expressed in the halls of the legislature and they were overwhelming rejected because in a progressive legislature they said: 'Enough. We're going to move in a different direction. We could do more. We could do better. We're not here to listen to the same excuses of why we can't do something; we're going to give this an opportunity.'"

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Search warrant served at home of Los Angeles County Supervisor
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Los Angeles County Sheriff's investigators served search warrants, as part of a "public corruption investigation," at several county officials' homes including L.A. County Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge temporarily blocks Ohio's six-week abortion ban
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked Ohio's ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, stating it violates the state's constitution.
R. Kelly convicted on child pornography charges in federal trial
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
R. Kelly convicted on child pornography charges in federal trial
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A federal jury in Chicago convicted singer R. Kelly on six out of 13 counts of child pornography and enticement of a minor. Kelly was acquitted of obstruction of justice in an alleged conspiracy to hide video evidence.
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Amtrak canceled all of its long-distance routes Thursday, stranding passengers, as 115,000 freight rail workers threaten to strike by the end of the week.
California sues Amazon over anticompetitive pricing contracts
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
California sues Amazon over anticompetitive pricing contracts
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- California filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon accusing the online retail giant of stifling competition by forcing inflated prices on other sites.
Dow stabilizes following worst sell-off since 2020
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dow stabilizes following worst sell-off since 2020
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average stabilized Wednesday to close up 30.12 in a choppy trading session following the biggest single-day sell-off in more than two years.
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan on Wednesday to visit the Detroit Auto Show and detail his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicle manufacturing and reduce the need for fossil fuels.
Smoke from Western wildfires could create hazy skies around Midwest
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Smoke from Western wildfires could create hazy skies around Midwest
Winds high in the atmosphere could carry smoke from dozens of large wildfires burning in the West hundreds or thousands of miles east this week into the northern Plains, Midwest and potentially the Northeast.
Three Iranian nationals charged with ransom extortion scheme
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Three Iranian nationals charged with ransom extortion scheme
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice indicted three Iranian nationals on Wednesday for allegedly scheming to hack into the computer networks of hundreds of people in the United States and elsewhere.
Lawyers abruptly rest case in Parkland shooter trial's penalty phase
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Lawyers abruptly rest case in Parkland shooter trial's penalty phase
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Lawyers representing Nikolas Cruz, who killed more than a dozen people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago, rested their case in the penalty phase of the trial Wednesday, surprising the judge.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Prince William and Harry's walk with queen's casket evokes memories of Diana's funeral
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Amtrak cancels all long-distance trains ahead of possible rail strike
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement