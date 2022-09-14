Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 12:37 PM

White House summit explores $2 billion investment in U.S. biotech, biomanufacturing

By Simon Druker
1/4
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday that outlined some plans for domestic biotech and biomanufacturing, which are fast-growing and emerging sectors. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/5a62ace3eb872bbda6904e721e80e6ba/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden signed an executive order on Monday that outlined some plans for domestic biotech and biomanufacturing, which are fast-growing and emerging sectors. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The White House hosted a summit on Wednesday that included various government leaders and offered new details about how President Joe Biden's administration plans to spend $2 billion on biotechnologies and biomanufacturing.

The summit brought together experts in the public and private sectors and aimed to develop a "stable, safe and secure American bio economy," White House science and technology chief Alondra Nelson said at the meeting.

Advertisement

Biden signed an executive order on Monday that outlined some plans for domestic biotech and biomanufacturing, which are fast-growing and emerging sectors.

"This executive order will create a national research and development strategy for biotechnology, mapping out coming advances that will lead us through the coming years," Nelson told the summit on Wednesday.

RELATED Blood test to screen for cancers early shows promise in early study

"Today, we are calling on leaders in industry, academia, civil society, to partner with the government to responsibly grow the biotechnology sector ... to solve some of the world's most pressing problems in ways that benefit everyone."

One official at the biotech and biomanufacturing summit Wednesday said the White House sees an intersection between innovation, biotechnology and economic opportunity. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI

Administration officials expect that the investment will also benefit national security and the economy.

Advertisement

The White House said the Defense Department will put $1 billion into bioindustrial domestic manufacturing over 5 years. The hope is to spur public-private cooperation and expand production capacity. The Pentagon will use an additional $200 million to support enhancements in biosecurity and cybersecurity.

RELATED Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan

As part of the plan, the Agriculture Department will give a $500 million grant to stimulate fertilizer production to supply American farmers.

The Energy Department will spend $60 million to "de-risk the scale up of biotechnology and biomanufacturing that will lead to commercialization of biorefineries" to produce renewable chemicals.

"We are at a transformational moment for the bio-economy," National Economic Council Director Brian Deese told the summit.

RELATED Like the U.S., Britain saw inflation slow a bit during August amid economic concerns

"We see this intersection between innovation, biotechnology and the economic opportunity and the economic challenges we face as the country."

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm also attended the summit.

This week in Washington

President Joe Biden hosts an event celebrating the passage of H.R. 5376, the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on Tuesday. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Walensky: More testing is needed for monkeypox
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
Walensky: More testing is needed for monkeypox
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a Senate committee Wednesday that her agency is working with the community at a heightened level to expand the availability of monkeypox vaccines.
Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington has convicted three men on a number of charges for participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, several of which are felony offenses.
Iowa teen gets probation for killing alleged rapist
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Iowa teen gets probation for killing alleged rapist
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Iowa teenager who pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of her alleged rapist, received a probation sentence instead of prison time, and could escape having a felony record.
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The producer price index dropped for the second month in a row, falling a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in August after tumbling 0.4% the month before, according to the latest report issued by the Labor Department.
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Old Kernville, which once served as the backdrop for many classic Western movies before being submerged beneath a reservoir, has now resurfaced.
Biden travels to Detroit Auto Show, will detail billions in funding for EV charging stations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden travels to Detroit Auto Show, will detail billions in funding for EV charging stations
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was scheduled to travel to Michigan on Wednesday to visit the Detroit Auto Show and promote his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicle manufacturing and reduce the need for fossil fuels.
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A staffer in former President Donald Trump's administration, beat an ex-Trump adviser to win the Republican nomination for a House seat in New Hampshire on Tuesday night in the nation's final round of primary elections.
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- West Virginia legislators have passed a near total abortion ban, paving the way for it to become the second state to outlaw the medical procedure in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern University in Boston
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern University in Boston
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- One of two suspicious packages delivered to Boston's Northeastern University exploded Tuesday evening, injuring one person, authorities and officials said.
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle teachers voted Tuesday to end their strike after their union had reached a tentative agreement with Washington state's largest school district a night earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement