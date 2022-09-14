Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 1:59 PM

Lawyers abruptly rest case in Parkland shooter trial's penalty phase

By Simon Druker
1/4
Lawyers representing Nikolas Cruz, who killed more than a dozen people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago, rested their case in the penalty phase of the trial Wednesday, surprising the judge. File Photo via Broward County Sheriff/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/597b3efc6729aeb4d2956f439181be81/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Lawyers representing Nikolas Cruz, who killed more than a dozen people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago, rested their case in the penalty phase of the trial Wednesday, surprising the judge. File Photo via Broward County Sheriff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Lawyers representing Nikolas Cruz, who killed more than a dozen people at his former high school in Parkland, Fla., four years ago, rested their case in the penalty phase of the trial Wednesday, surprising the judge.

Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer was almost at a loss for words before lambasting Melisa McNeill, one of Cruz's team of public defenders.

Advertisement

The defense team for Cruz, 23, had been expected to call dozens of more witnesses to testify, including the defendant's brother Zachary Cruz.

Instead, lawyers abruptly ended their defense after 11 days and over 20 witnesses.

RELATED Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole

"I just want to say this is the most uncalled for, unprofessional way to try a case," Scherer said shortly after the courtroom opened Wednesday morning.

"You all knew about this, and even if you didn't make your decision until this morning, to have 22 people, plus all of this staff and every attorney, march into court and wait as if it's some kind of game."

Scherer, a 46-year-old former Broward County, Fla., prosecutor is overseeing her first death penalty case.

McNeill attempted to defend herself, noting that she has "been practicing in this county for 22 years" but the judge quickly cut her off.

Advertisement

"I don't want to hear it," Scherer said.

"You've been insulting me the entire trial, blatantly. Taking your headphones off, arguing with me, storming out, coming late intentionally if you don't like my rulings. Quite frankly, this has been long overdue. So please be seated."

RELATED Facebook gives info on Myanmar war crimes, genocide, U.N. investigators say

Cruz's attorneys were attempting to persuade jurors in the sentencing trial that the shooter, who killed a number of students at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School when he was 19, should be given life in prison instead of death row.

The final witness called by the defense during the penalty phase was a fetal alcohol researcher who testified that Cruz's birth mother drank heavily during her pregnancy.

During the trial prosecutors called him "cold, calculative, manipulative and deadly" in opening arguments, before detailing how Cruz fired 139 shots killing 14 students and three adults during his rampage.

A unanimous decision is needed in order to order the death penalty. Scherer still has the final say, even if jurors do return a death sentence recommendation.

Prosecutors will begin their arguments Sept. 27 and jurors are tentatively scheduled to begin their deliberation Oct. 10.

Read More

Two dead, including police officer, in Greater Toronto Area shooting spree

Latest Headlines

Three Iranian nationals charged with ransom extortion scheme
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Three Iranian nationals charged with ransom extortion scheme
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice indicted three Iranian nationals on Wednesday for allegedly scheming to hack into the computer networks of hundreds of people in the United States and elsewhere.
Watch Live: Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Watch Live: Biden announces funding to build EV charging stations in 35 states
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Michigan on Wednesday to visit the Detroit Auto Show and detail his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicle manufacturing and reduce the need for fossil fuels.
Walensky: More testing is needed for monkeypox
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Walensky: More testing is needed for monkeypox
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a Senate committee Wednesday that her agency is working with the community at a heightened level to expand the availability of monkeypox vaccines.
Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington has convicted three men on a number of charges for participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, several of which are felony offenses.
Iowa teen gets probation for killing alleged rapist
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Iowa teen gets probation for killing alleged rapist
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Iowa teenager who pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of her alleged rapist, received a probation sentence instead of prison time, and could escape having a felony record.
White House summit explores $2 billion investment in U.S. biotech, biomanufacturing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House summit explores $2 billion investment in U.S. biotech, biomanufacturing
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The White House hosted a summit Wednesday that included various government leaders and offered new details about how President Joe Biden's administration plans to spend $2 billion on biotechnologies and biomanufacturing.
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The producer price index dropped for the second month in a row, falling a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in August after tumbling 0.4% the month before, according to the latest report issued by the Labor Department.
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Old Kernville, which once served as the backdrop for many classic Western movies before being submerged beneath a reservoir, has now resurfaced.
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A staffer in former President Donald Trump's administration, beat an ex-Trump adviser to win the Republican nomination for a House seat in New Hampshire on Tuesday night in the nation's final round of primary elections.
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- West Virginia legislators have passed a near total abortion ban, paving the way for it to become the second state to outlaw the medical procedure in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement