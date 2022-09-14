Watch Live
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II moves in procession from Buckingham Palace to Houses of Parliament
Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 8:13 AM

Biden travels to Detroit Auto Show, will detail billions in funding for EV charging stations

By A.L. Lee
1/5
President Joe Biden checks out a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Rubicon, a hybrid sport-utility vehicle, at the White House on August 5, 2021. Since taking office, Biden has made electric vehicle manufacturing and a national network of charging stations a top priority on his environmental agenda. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9c578ff9d779a7b8233785c560ace8b8/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
President Joe Biden checks out a Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Rubicon, a hybrid sport-utility vehicle, at the White House on August 5, 2021. Since taking office, Biden has made electric vehicle manufacturing and a national network of charging stations a top priority on his environmental agenda. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was scheduled to travel to Michigan on Wednesday to visit the Detroit Auto Show and promote his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicle manufacturing and reduce the need for fossil fuels.

The president was scheduled to leave Washington just after 9 a.m. EDT and arrive in Detroit at 10:30 a.m., according to the White House schedule.

Advertisement

Biden will speak at Detroit's Huntington Place Convention Center at 1:45 p.m.

During his visit to the auto show, which is known formally as the North American International Auto Show, Biden will announce approval for about $900 million in federal funding to build the first EV chargers across 35 states. The money will come from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that was passed last year.

RELATED White House celebrates Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunge

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, in fact, will provide $7.5 billion to build a national network of 500,000 EV charging stations and another $17 billion for EV battery production and clean transit and school buses.

"The future of transportation is electric," the White House said in a statement Wednesday. "The president's economic plan has generated an American electric vehicle boom that is creating new economic opportunity and tens of thousands of good-paying and union jobs across the country."

Advertisement

Companies including Toyota, Honda, Ford, General Motors and Panasonic have announced tens of billions of dollars in investments in electric vehicles -- which is a three-fold increase in EV funding over 2020, the White House said.

Billions in investments recently announced by U.S. automakers to expand EV and battery manufacturing represents nearly a 30-fold increase compared to 2020.

New electric vehicle charging stations are seen in a parking garage at Union Station in Washington, D.C., on April 22, 2021. President Biden is earmarking billions from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to build more charging stations across 35 states. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI

Wednesday's tour is part of Biden's agenda to accelerate EV production and wean off fossil fuels, for the benefit of the environment and to become less reliant on oil imports.

The White House on Wednesday pointed to Biden's successes with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, Inflation Reduction Act and CHIPS and Science Act as factors that "have positioned the United States to lead the electric vehicle future," create more jobs and make more in America while fighting climate change.

RELATED Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row

The Inflation Reduction Act is considered by many to be one of the most significant actions to fight climate change in U.S. history. It allocates billions in funding for green energy development and aims to cut carbon emissions by 40% by the end of the 2020s.

Advertisement

Incidentally, the Detroit Auto Show will feature the rollout of the anticipated "farewell edition" of the Chrysler 300, a large-model sedan that runs on gasoline.

After his visit at the auto show, Biden will also meet with union workers, CEOs and local community leaders.

Read More

White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations

Latest Headlines

Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A staffer in former President Donald Trump's administration, beat an ex-Trump adviser to win the Republican nomination for a House seat in New Hampshire on Tuesday night in the nation's final round of primary elections.
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- West Virginia legislators have passed a near total abortion ban, paving the way for it to become the second state to outlaw the medical procedure in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern University in Boston
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern University in Boston
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- One of two suspicious packages delivered to Boston's Northeastern University exploded Tuesday evening, injuring one person, authorities and officials said.
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle teachers voted Tuesday to end their strike after their union had reached a tentative agreement with Washington state's largest school district a night earlier.
Ken Starr, who led Clinton investigations, dies at 76
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Ken Starr, who led Clinton investigations, dies at 76
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Kenneth Starr, a former federal judge, U.S. solicitor general and independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton, has died. Starr died of complications from surgery in Houston at the age of 76.
White House celebrates Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunge
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
White House celebrates Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunge
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Democrats hosted a White House celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunged nearly 1,300 points on news of rising consumer prices.
Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged almost 1,300 Tuesday in the market's worst day since June 2020, after a key inflation report showed prices rose more than expected, according to economists.
Twitter shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk buyout
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Twitter shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk buyout
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Twitter shareholders voted Tuesday to approve a proposed $44 billion bid by Elon Musk to buy the company, even as Musk seeks to escape the deal.
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The chair of the House committee on oversight and reform is asking the National Archives and Records Administration to ensure former President Donald Trump has no further classified documents in his possession.
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced legislation on Tuesday that would ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide, with some exceptions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo
Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo
Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole
Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement