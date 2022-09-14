Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 2:59 AM

West Virginia passes near-total abortion ban

By Darryl Coote
Vice President Kamala Harris addresses Indiana state legislators during a roundtable discussion on abortion rights at the Indianapolis State Library on July 25. Photo by John Sommers II/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- West Virginia legislators have passed a near-total abortion ban, paving the way for it to become the second state to outlaw the medical procedure in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.

Both houses of the Republican-controlled legislature passed House Bill 302 on Tuesday, with the House voting 77-17 in its favor of the abortion ban followed by a 22-7 vote in the Senate.

Advertisement

The bill now heads to the desk of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice who has previously signed other abortion restrictions into law and has vowed to "always defend the right to life for very unborn child."

If he does sign off on the bill, West Virginia will be the second state to institute such stringent restrictions on the medical procedure following the Supreme Court revoking federal protections for abortion protected by the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.

Advertisement

Last month, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb made his state the first when he signed his near-total abortion ban into law.

West Virginia's bill bans all abortions from implantation with narrow exceptions put in place to terminate pregnancies the result of rape and incest and if the life of the pregnant person is at risk.

The law stipulates that adults whose pregnancies are the result of rape or incest are allotted up to eight weeks to terminate their pregnancies and minors 14 weeks though a police report must be filed.

RELATED Justice Gorsuch: Investigation on Supreme Court leak could wrap up soon

Doctors who violate the ban are subject to have their medical license revoked. If anyone but a licensed doctor performs an abortion, they could face criminal sentences between three and 10 years' imprisonment.

"For years, the people of [West Virginia] have fought tirelessly in defense of the unborn. Today, we see our effort turned into life-saving law," Sadie Shields, the legislative director at West Virginia for Life, said in a statement.

Civil liberty and women's rights groups, however, were quick to chastise the state legislators over their passing of the bill, with Planned Parenthood accusing them of having "subverted the democratic process to ram through this extreme bill."

RELATED Michigan Supreme Court allows abortion measure to appear on November ballot

"This ban puts out-of-touch politicians who don't even understand pregnancy in charge of people's personal medical decisions," Alexis McGill Johnson, president and chief executive of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, said in a statement. "We cannot and will not stand by as they manipulate the legislative process to vote away their constituents' fundamental rights and plunge us deeper into a nationwide public health crisis.

Advertisement

"West Virginians deserve better."

The American Civil Liberties Union of West Virginia also called on the public to urge Justice to veto the law when it hits his desk.

"After weeks of discussions behind closed doors, the West Virginia Legislature has voted to ban abortion. It's impossible to overstate what a dark day this is for liberty and for the state," it said on tweeted following the votes.

The bill was passed after the conservative-leaning Supreme Court in June overturned federal protections for abortion provided by the landmark 1973 Roe vs. Wade decision.

It also comes amid a multiyear push by Republican-led states to either restrict or outright ban abortion.

According to the Guttmacher Institute, there were 108 abortion restrictions enacted in 19 states last year. As of late June when Roe vs. Wade was overturned, 43 abortion restrictions in 12 states had been enacted, it said.

On Tuesday, Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., introduced legislation to ban adoration nationwide after 15 weeks of gestation.

Read More

Fetus in carpool lane: Texas' abortion law creates questions on 'personhood'

Latest Headlines

Suspicious package explodes at Boston's Northeastern University, injuring one
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Suspicious package explodes at Boston's Northeastern University, injuring one
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- One of two suspicious packages delivered to Boston's Northeastern University exploded Tuesday evening, injuring one person, authorities and officials said.
New Hampshire, Rhode Island tally primary election results
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
New Hampshire, Rhode Island tally primary election results
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Rhode Island and New Hampshire tally early results Tuesday on the final night of primary elections.
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle teachers voted Tuesday to end their strike after their union had reached a tentative agreement with Washington state's largest school district a night earlier.
Ken Starr, who led Clinton investigations, dies at 76
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Ken Starr, who led Clinton investigations, dies at 76
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Kenneth Starr, a former federal judge, U.S. solicitor general and independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton, has died. Starr died of complications from surgery in Houston at the age of 76.
White House celebrates Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunge
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
White House celebrates Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunge
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Democrats hosted a White House celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunged nearly 1,300 points on news of rising consumer prices.
Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged almost 1,300 Tuesday in the market's worst day since June 2020, after a key inflation report showed prices rose more than expected, according to economists.
Twitter shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk buyout
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Twitter shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk buyout
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Twitter shareholders voted Tuesday to approve a proposed $44 billion bid by Elon Musk to buy the company, even as Musk seeks to escape the deal.
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The chair of the House committee on oversight and reform is asking the National Archives and Records Administration to ensure former President Donald Trump has no further classified documents in his possession.
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced legislation on Tuesday that would ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide, with some exceptions.
NBA issues 1-year suspension, $10M fine to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
NBA issues 1-year suspension, $10M fine to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The National Basketball Association said Tuesday it has suspended Robert Sarver, the managing partner of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, and fined him $10 million over racist and sexist conduct.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo
Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement