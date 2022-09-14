Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 1:23 PM

Walensky: More testing is needed for monkeypox

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, addressed the country's reaction to monkeypox in a Senate hearing on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/7a1a361b21f427af793d32bbc6c4bc6c/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, addressed the country's reaction to monkeypox in a Senate hearing on Wednesday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said to a Senate committee on Wednesday that her agency is working with the community at a heightened level to get the monkeypox vaccines to those groups affected the most.

During the committee hearing, Walensky said the CDC needs to do more to expand testing for monkeypox. According to the latest CDC data, there have been 22,630 cases of monkeypox confirmed in the United States, with Texas, New York, California and Florida leading the way.

Advertisement

Walensky said while monkeypox was not exclusive to the gay community, men who have sex with other men have been disproportionately affected by the disease.

"The CDC has been studying monkeypox for decades and has contributed to the tests, experimental therapeutics and vaccines that are available today," she said.

RELATED Monkeypox may trigger seizures, brain inflammation in rare cases

"But as a relatively rare disease, almost no providers in the U.S. have seen or even heard of monkeypox. Provider education has been a key component, and indeed a remarkable challenge, but critical to our response."

Walensky said the CDC has issued four different health advisories reaching more than one million people each. She added that the agency has worked with its partners to expand testing capacity while admitting it was still working to make testing more available.

Advertisement

Walensky said more than 540,000 vaccines have been administered so far.

RELATED U.S. awards AmerisourceBergen $20M contract to expand monkeypox response

"Collaborations with communities most affected by the outbreak, including the LGBTQ-plus community, is critical to our response," she said. "In recent weeks the CDC has provided technical support and vaccination" at large events serving LGBTQ-plus audiences in hopes to slow the spread of the disease.

Walesnky was joined at the hearing by President Joe Biden's medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci and Federal Drug Administration Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf.

The monkeypox discussion veered off course with the ongoing questioning from Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., of Fauci. This time, Paul aggressively questioned Fauci about allowing children to be vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccine multiple times and not accounting for protection that comes from a previous infection.

RELATED Declining monkeypox cases shows virus 'can be eliminated,' WHO boss says

Fauci pushed back on Paul's comments, saying that the vaccine rules were approved by the FDA and CDC advisory committees, and he never had the sole authority to make vaccine approval or rules in his capacity.

Latest Headlines

Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington has convicted three men on a number of charges for participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, several of which are felony offenses.
Iowa teen gets probation for killing alleged rapist
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Iowa teen gets probation for killing alleged rapist
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Iowa teenager who pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of her alleged rapist, received a probation sentence instead of prison time, and could escape having a felony record.
White House summit explores $2 billion investment in U.S. biotech, biomanufacturing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House summit explores $2 billion investment in U.S. biotech, biomanufacturing
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The White House hosted a summit Wednesday that included various government leaders and offered new details about how President Joe Biden's administration plans to spend $2 billion on biotechnologies and biomanufacturing.
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The producer price index dropped for the second month in a row, falling a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in August after tumbling 0.4% the month before, according to the latest report issued by the Labor Department.
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Old Kernville, which once served as the backdrop for many classic Western movies before being submerged beneath a reservoir, has now resurfaced.
Biden travels to Detroit Auto Show, will detail billions in funding for EV charging stations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden travels to Detroit Auto Show, will detail billions in funding for EV charging stations
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was scheduled to travel to Michigan on Wednesday to visit the Detroit Auto Show and promote his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicle manufacturing and reduce the need for fossil fuels.
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A staffer in former President Donald Trump's administration, beat an ex-Trump adviser to win the Republican nomination for a House seat in New Hampshire on Tuesday night in the nation's final round of primary elections.
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- West Virginia legislators have passed a near total abortion ban, paving the way for it to become the second state to outlaw the medical procedure in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern University in Boston
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern University in Boston
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- One of two suspicious packages delivered to Boston's Northeastern University exploded Tuesday evening, injuring one person, authorities and officials said.
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle teachers voted Tuesday to end their strike after their union had reached a tentative agreement with Washington state's largest school district a night earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement