Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 14, 2022 / 12:49 PM

Iowa teen gets probation for killing alleged rapist

By Matt Bernardini

Sept. 14 (UPI) -- An Iowa teenager who pleaded guilty in the fatal stabbing of her alleged rapist received a probation sentence instead of prison time and could escape having a felony record.

Pieper Lewis was sentenced to five years probation and a deferred judgment after killing a man who allegedly paid to have sex with her and raped her.

Advertisement

Lewis also must serve 1,200 hours of community service, stay at a women's center while she is on probation, and provide $150,000 in compensation for the death of her victim, Zachary Brooks.

"Well, Ms. Lewis, this was the second chance you asked for. You don't get a third. Do you understand that?" Polk County District Judge David M. Porter said, according to the Des Moines Register.

Lewis, 17, and her attorneys argued that she was a sex trafficking victim who was manipulated by a 28-year-old man whom she lived with at the time.

Lewis was sleeping in a hallway when she met the man, who was a small-time musician. The man allegedly would list Lewis on dating websites and have men pay to have sex with her.

Advertisement

On May 31, 2020, the day before the killing, Lewis said that the musician threatened her at knifepoint to force her to go to Brooks' apartment to have sex with him.

RELATED Suspect named in 2007 disappearance of British toddler Madeline McCann

"I did not want to have sex with Mr. Brooks," Lewis said in her plea. "I did not want to go to Mr. Brooks' apartment, but I had no other place to go."

While at his apartment, Lewis said she fell asleep and when she woke up, Brooks was raping her. Afterward, Brooks fell asleep and while Lewis was gathering her clothes, she saw the knife.

"I suddenly realized that Mr. Brooks had raped me yet again and (I) was overcome with rage," Lewis wrote in her plea.

RELATED Fetus in carpool lane: Texas' abortion law creates questions on 'personhood'

After the killing, Lewis fled but was arrested the next day.

Lewis's attorneys said they were stunned by the judge's decision, expecting it to be harsher.

"I assumed the worst," Matthew Sheeley said Tuesday. "As attorneys, we always want the best for our clients, but as attorneys, you're always prepared for the worst-case scenario."

Read More

Sixth defendant in 'Central Park Five' jogger case exonerated

Latest Headlines

Walensky: More testing is needed for monkeypox
U.S. News // 31 minutes ago
Walensky: More testing is needed for monkeypox
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky told a Senate committee Wednesday that her agency is working with the community at a heightened level to expand the availability of monkeypox vaccines.
Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Judge convicts 3 of multiple felonies for behavior at Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in Washington has convicted three men on a number of charges for participating in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, several of which are felony offenses.
White House summit explores $2 billion investment in U.S. biotech, biomanufacturing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House summit explores $2 billion investment in U.S. biotech, biomanufacturing
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The White House hosted a summit Wednesday that included various government leaders and offered new details about how President Joe Biden's administration plans to spend $2 billion on biotechnologies and biomanufacturing.
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Producer price index falls slightly for second consecutive month
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- The producer price index dropped for the second month in a row, falling a seasonally adjusted 0.1% in August after tumbling 0.4% the month before, according to the latest report issued by the Labor Department.
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Old Kernville, which once served as the backdrop for many classic Western movies before being submerged beneath a reservoir, has now resurfaced.
Biden travels to Detroit Auto Show, will detail billions in funding for EV charging stations
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden travels to Detroit Auto Show, will detail billions in funding for EV charging stations
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden was scheduled to travel to Michigan on Wednesday to visit the Detroit Auto Show and promote his administration's efforts to promote electric vehicle manufacturing and reduce the need for fossil fuels.
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Primaries: Ex-Trump staffer wins GOP nomination in New Hampshire
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A staffer in former President Donald Trump's administration, beat an ex-Trump adviser to win the Republican nomination for a House seat in New Hampshire on Tuesday night in the nation's final round of primary elections.
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
West Virginia becomes 2nd state to pass near total abortion ban
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- West Virginia legislators have passed a near total abortion ban, paving the way for it to become the second state to outlaw the medical procedure in the wake of Roe vs. Wade being overturned by the Supreme Court.
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern University in Boston
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Suspicious package explodes at Northeastern University in Boston
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- One of two suspicious packages delivered to Boston's Northeastern University exploded Tuesday evening, injuring one person, authorities and officials said.
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Seattle teachers vote to lift strike after tentative deal reached with district
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle teachers voted Tuesday to end their strike after their union had reached a tentative agreement with Washington state's largest school district a night earlier.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Flooded California ghost town resurfaces during drought
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Westminster Hall to lie in state for 4 days before funeral
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement