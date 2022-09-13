Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 9:34 AM

Joseph Hazelwood, captain of Exxon Valdez during 1989 oil spill, dies at 75

By Matt Bernardini
The Exxon Valdez spill in 1989 released almost 11 million gallons of crude oil into Prince William Sound off Alaska. It was devastating for the area and wildlife that lived there. File Photo courtesy Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council
The Exxon Valdez spill in 1989 released almost 11 million gallons of crude oil into Prince William Sound off Alaska. It was devastating for the area and wildlife that lived there. File Photo courtesy Exxon Valdez Oil Spill Trustee Council

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Joseph Hazelwood, the infamous captain of a tanker vessel that ran aground off Alaska in 1989 and created one of the worst oil spills in human history, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 75.

Hazelwood's family told The New York Times and The Washington Post that the former captain died in July after a fight with cancer and COVID-19.

Advertisement

A longtime sailor, Hazelwood was navigating the Exxon Valdez when it abruptly ran aground in Alaska's Prince William Sound on March 24, 1989. The accident tore the vessel open and spilled nearly 11 million gallons of crude oil into the sound.

The spill devastated the area and killed wildlife that lived there, particularly those whose habitat was the waters of Prince William Sound. It damaged 1,500 miles of the Gulf of Alaska Coastline, killed 250,000 seabirds, 2,800 sea otters, 300 harbor seals, almost two dozen bald eagles and several killer whales.

Advertisement

Hazelwood was initially under suspicion of being intoxicated at the time of the spill, but he was cleared during a trial in 1990 in which witnesses said he appeared sober around the time the ship ran aground. After the spill, Exxon's chairman said that the company made "bad judgment" when it allowed Hazelwood, who'd been treated for alcoholism, to captain the Valdez.

"Someone in management should have been notified," the chairman said at the time. "Our policy would not have permitted this man back on the ship."

The Exxon Valdez disaster led to the passage of the Oil Pollution Act of 1990, which strengthened the Environmental Protection Agency's ability to prevent and respond to oil spills.

RELATED Exxon Mobil, Chevron report record profits amid historic inflation

"Had a spill the extent of the Exxon Valdez disaster occurred off the United States East Coast, the devastation would have stretched from Cape Cod to Chesapeake Bay," Walter Parker, head of the Alaska Oil Spill Commission, wrote not long after the spill.

Hazlewood was acquitted of a felony charge of operating a vessel while intoxicated, but was convicted of negligence. The court ordered him to perform 1,000 hours of community service and pay $50,000 in restitution.

Thousands of plaintiffs later sued Exxon and claimed they were significantly affected by the disaster. Five years after the spill, an Alaska jury awarded them $5 billion in punitive damages -- an amount that was later cut in half. The U.S. Supreme Court further reduced the award to $507 million in 2008.

Advertisement

Hazelwood wasn't even on the bridge when the ship ran aground, as he'd left his third mate in charge.

The National Transportation Safety Board found that the third mate failed to properly maneuver the vessel because of fatigue and excessive workload. Investigators also said Hazelwood failed to provide proper navigation. Hazelwood was the only person who was ever criminally charged for the oil spill.

The Exxon Valdez spill was the worst in U.S. history for more than 20 years before it was surpassed by the Deepwater Horizon disaster in 2010, which spilled almost 170 million gallons of crude oil into the Gulf of Mexico -- more than 15 times the amount that the Valdez spilled off Alaska 21 years earlier.

Read More

Gas prices keep falling, but experts say lower cost could help push them back up

Latest Headlines

Reports: Justice Dept. issues numerous subpoenas related to inquiry on Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Reports: Justice Dept. issues numerous subpoenas related to inquiry on Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week for witnesses to testify in the Jan. 6 investigation and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to news reports.
Seattle school district, teachers union reach tentative deal to end strike
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Seattle school district, teachers union reach tentative deal to end strike
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association have reached a tentative agreement, paving the way to end the teachers strike that has delayed the 2022-23 school year in Washington's largest district.
Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A married couple has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS after trying to travel the Middle East to join the terrorist organization in its fight.
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told the court it would be willing to accept one of two candidates proposed by former President Donald Trump to review documents the FBI seized early last month from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike over pay, staffing shortages
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike over pay, staffing shortages
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The largest private-sector nurses strike in the country is underway with more than 15,000 nurses walking off the job at 16 different hospitals in Twin Cities and Duluth, Minn., according to the nurses union.
R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments begin, prosecutors call singer 'sexual predator'
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments begin, prosecutors call singer 'sexual predator'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Closing arguments have begun in the Chicago federal trial of R. Kelly as prosecutors described the R&B singer as a sexual predator. Kelly, 55, faces a 13-count indictment on child pornography and obstruction of justice.
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Massachusetts on Monday to promote his plan to end cancer on the 60th anniversary of one of former President John F. Kennedy's most famous speeches.
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend.
Heat wave complicates pumpkin growing ahead of Halloween
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Heat wave complicates pumpkin growing ahead of Halloween
Halloween may still be more than a month away, but farmers in California have been hard at work for months in an effort to save one of the holiday's favorite staples: a perfect pumpkin for carving a jack-o-lantern.
Google spins out new telecom project called Aalyria
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Google spins out new telecom project called Aalyria
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Google spinoff is reimagining an idea formed during its earliest history to provide high-speed Internet to remote areas.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement