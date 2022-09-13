Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 3:43 AM

Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS

By Darryl Coote
The Justice Department said Monday that a married couple has pleaded guilty to trying to join ISIS. FIle Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/3582d0bb6b163c2b3dd74875aa884b36/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
The Justice Department said Monday that a married couple has pleaded guilty to trying to join ISIS. FIle Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A married couple has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS after trying to travel the Middle East to join the terrorist organization in its fight.

The Justice Department said Arwa Muthana, 30, of Hoover, Ala., pleaded guilty Monday to one count of attempting to provide material support to a designated foreign terrorist organization. Her husbanded, 21-year-old James Bradley of the Bronx, N.Y., had pleaded guilty to the same charge on Friday.

Advertisement

Both are scheduled to be sentenced in early February when they could each receive up to 20 years' imprisonment.

"In planning their support, Bradley and Muthana collected and distributed jihadist propaganda, including videos of Osama Bin Laden, and even chillingly expressed their desire to 'take out' American military cadets," U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said Monday in a statement.

RELATED Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates

"Just one day after the anniversary of 9/11, today's prosecution of Bradley and Muthana exemplifies that the resolve of this office and our law enforcement partners will never waiver, and we will never forget."

The pair were arrested on March 31 of last year in Newark, N.J., as they walked a gangplank to board a cargo ship they believed would take them to Yemen where they hoped to join the ranks of ISIS.

Advertisement

According to court documents, Bradley had paid an undercover agent $1,000 in cash to cover the costs of their trip aboard the cargo ship.

RELATED Founder of Proud Boys Hawaii chapter pleads guilty in Jan. 6 case

After being arrested, Muthana waived her right to remain silent and told authorities in an interview that she was willing to kill Americans if was Allah's order.

The court documents state that Bradley and Muthana had discussed and planned to travel to the Middle East to join ISIS since before they were married in January of 2021.

The authorities also said that Bradley expressed violent extremist views and a desire to join ISIS since at least 2019. He said that he wanted to leave for the Middle East to join ISIS' fight, and if he could not he wanted to conduct an attack in the United States.

RELATED Ex-Puerto Rico legislator sentenced to nearly 5 years for kickback scheme

Prosecutors state that Bradley told undercover law enforcement in May 2020 that he suggested U.S. Military Academy West Point as a target for his attack.

In January the next year, he also mentioned a New York State university where Reserve Officer Training Corps cadets often trained as another potential target.

"Bradley stated that he could use his truck in an attack and that he along with Muthana could take all of the ROTC cadets 'out,'" the Justice Department said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told the court it would be willing to accept one of two candidates proposed by former President Donald Trump to review documents the FBI seized early last month from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike over pay, staffing shortages
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike over pay, staffing shortages
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The largest private-sector nurses strike in the country is underway with more than 15,000 nurses walking off the job at 16 different hospitals in Twin Cities and Duluth, Minn., according to the nurses union.
R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments begin, prosecutors call singer 'sexual predator'
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments begin, prosecutors call singer 'sexual predator'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Closing arguments have begun in the Chicago federal trial of R. Kelly as prosecutors described the R&B singer as a sexual predator. Kelly, 55, faces a 13-count indictment on child pornography and obstruction of justice.
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Massachusetts on Monday to promote his plan to end cancer on the 60th anniversary of one of former President John F. Kennedy's most famous speeches.
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend.
Heat wave complicates pumpkin growing ahead of Halloween
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Heat wave complicates pumpkin growing ahead of Halloween
Halloween may still be more than a month away, but farmers in California have been hard at work for months in an effort to save one of the holiday's favorite staples: a perfect pumpkin for carving a jack-o-lantern.
Google spins out new telecom project called Aalyria
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Google spins out new telecom project called Aalyria
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Google spinoff is reimagining an idea formed during its earliest history to provide high-speed Internet to remote areas.
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Three children are dead after police found them unconscious along the Coney Island shoreline in Brookly, N.Y. early Monday morning.
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Americans expect gas prices to remain stable over the next 12 months, leading to speculation about a decline in inflation, according to a survey released Monday by the Federal Reserve of New York.
Report: Homicides down, violent crime overall up so far in 2022
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Report: Homicides down, violent crime overall up so far in 2022
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Homicides fell in major U.S. cities over the first half of this year but other violent crimes jumped, according to a new study released Monday by the Major Cities Chiefs Association.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement