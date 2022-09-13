Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 3:06 PM

House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents

By Simon Druker
1/3
House committee on oversight and reform Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., sent a letter Tuesday, asking the National Archives and Records Administration to ensure former President Donald Trump has no further classified documents in his possession. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/64c2065248e44e121e79e9dfe3584d8a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
House committee on oversight and reform Chair Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., sent a letter Tuesday, asking the National Archives and Records Administration to ensure former President Donald Trump has no further classified documents in his possession. File Photo by Tasos Katopodis/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The chair of the House committee on oversight and reform is asking the National Archives and Records Administration to ensure former President Donald Trump has no further classified documents in his possession.

Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y., sent a letter Tuesday to acting NARA archivist Debra Steidel Wall, asking her to take the lead in the matter.

Advertisement

"I am deeply concerned that sensitive presidential records may remain out of the control and custody of the U.S. Government," Maloney wrote in the letter.

"In light of the serious risk that Mr. Trump may still be retaining sensitive government records at Mar-a-Lago or his other properties, I urge NARA to seek a personal certification from Donald Trump that he has surrendered all presidential records that he illegally removed from the White House after leaving office.

RELATED Reports: Justice Dept. issues numerous subpoenas related to inquiry on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

"I also ask that the agency conduct an urgent review of presidential records recovered from the Trump White House to assess whether presidential records remain unaccounted for and potentially in the possession of the former president."

Advertisement

The search of Trump's residence in August was conducted based on accusations that his holding onto presidential records including highly classified documents violates the Espionage Act.

RELATED Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates

Maloney's letter references recent news that the Justice Department uncovered empty folders among the dozens of boxes seized from the former president's Florida home. The FBI's inventory sheet shows 40 empty folders that were marked "classified" and various top secret documents that were found in an office and a storage room. Exactly what was in the empty folders is not yet known.

"The committee is concerned that, given this pattern of conduct, Mr. Trump may continue to retain presidential records at non-secure locations, including classified material that could endanger our nation's security and other important records documenting Mr. Trump's activities at the White House," Maloney Wrote.

"NARA's staff recently informed the committee that the agency is not certain whether all presidential records are in its custody...Although it is not clear from the inventory list why these folders were empty, the apparent separation of classified material and presidential records from their designated folders raises questions as to how the materials were stored and whether sensitive material may have been lost or obtained by third parties."

Advertisement

The House oversight committee has been investigating the former president's mishandling of presidential records for more than seven months.

On Monday, Trump's lawyers urged a federal judge to affirm an order that prevents the Justice Department from resuming its criminal investigation into the seized classified records.

Read More

Trump's attorneys ask judge to uphold order pausing Justice Dept. investigation

Latest Headlines

Twitter shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk buyout
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Twitter shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk buyout
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Twitter shareholders voted Tuesday to approve a proposed $44 billion bid by Elon Musk to buy the company, even as Musk seeks to escape the deal.
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced legislation on Tuesday that would ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide, with some exceptions.
NBA issues 1-year suspension, $10M fine to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NBA issues 1-year suspension, $10M fine to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The National Basketball Association said Tuesday it has suspended Robert Sarver, the managing partner of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, and fined him $10 million over racist and sexist conduct.
Democratic senators urge ICE to stop use of surveillance technology
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democratic senators urge ICE to stop use of surveillance technology
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Two Democratic senators called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to discontinue its use of surveillance technologies after a report that the organization is building a dragnet security system.
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his administration have been active in the talks between railroad companies and unions in a potential strike that could derail the economy and create new supply chain headaches.
Boeing outpaces Airbus for new orders in August, but trails in deliveries
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Boeing outpaces Airbus for new orders in August, but trails in deliveries
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Aviation company Boeing delivered dozens of new planes during the month of August, with a couple of those being delayed deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.
Twitter whistleblower testifies in Senate over claims of security failures
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Twitter whistleblower testifies in Senate over claims of security failures
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The man at the center of a whistleblower case against Twitter testified before Congress on Tuesday as part of an investigation into what he said were "egregious deficiencies" within the social media company.
Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Led by significant drops in gasoline prices and the energy sector, consumer prices grew by 0.1% in August, slowing inflation to 8.3% over last year.
Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed famous ex-Beatle John Lennon outside of his New York City home more than 40 years ago, has been turned down for parole for the 12th time.
Joseph Hazelwood, captain of Exxon Valdez during 1989 oil spill, dies at 75
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Joseph Hazelwood, captain of Exxon Valdez during 1989 oil spill, dies at 75
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Joseph Hazelwood, the infamous captain of a tanker vessel that ran aground off Alaska in 1989 and created one of the worst oil spills in human history, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 75.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages
Modern slavery surges with 50M people worldwide forced into labor, marriages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement