Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 7:47 AM

Reports: Justice Dept. issues numerous subpoenas related to inquiry on Jan. 6 Capitol attack

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Radical supporters of Donald Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol to oppose Congress' certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election in Washington on January 6, 2021. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/62e2ed3498418002d387c56b9e555132/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Radical supporters of Donald Trump gather at the U.S. Capitol to oppose Congress' certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election in Washington on January 6, 2021. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week for witnesses to testify in the ongoing investigation of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to news reports.

The subpoenas were issued to people the department wants to give testimony to a federal grand jury.

Advertisement

Multiple news outlets including The New York Times, CBS News, ABC News and Politico reported the recent subpoenas.

The reports also said that the department has seized phones belonging to two former Trump aides in their investigation of efforts to overturn the election.

RELATED Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates

Many of the grand jury subpoenas are said to have been issued in the past few days.

The actions represent a significant escalation by the Justice Department into the origins of the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, during which radical Trump supporters broke into the building, assaulted police officers, vandalized property and went looking for Democratic members of Congress and Vice President Mike Pence.

Advertisement

The department and the FBI have arrested, charged, tried and sentenced a number of the Capitol rioters over the past year and a half, but they are still investigating the origins of the attack related to Trump, his allies and anyone else involved. The House Jan. 6 committee has also been heading a separate investigation into the attack, which caused multiple deaths.

One Trump ally, former New York City Police Commissioner Bernard Kerik, said through his attorney that he received a subpoena last week.

The Justice Department building is seen in Washington on August 10. The department has issued dozens of new subpoenas related to Donald Trump and efforts to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI

Additionally, the news reports say that search warrants were issued last week to seize phones belonging to Boris Epshteyn, in-house counsel for Trump's legal efforts, and Mike Roman, a campaign strategist and director of the former president's Election Day operations.

The House Jan. 6 committee subpoenaed Epshteyn earlier this year along with three others tied to Trump's post-election efforts -- attorney Rudy Giuliani and legal aides Jenna Ellis and Sidney Powell, all of whom repeatedly pushed Trump's false claims of voter fraud in the 2020 vote.

Advertisement

The news reports say that parts of the Justice Department investigation include Trump's post-election fundraising and efforts to appoint false electors to overturn his defeat to Joe Biden in the presidential election. Biden beat Trump by 74 electoral votes and more than 7 million ballots in the national popular vote. In all, Biden won 81.2 million votes, the most ever for an elected president.

The new subpoenas come about a month after the FBI searched Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida looking for documents the former president took with him from the White House when he left office.

Agents found a number of records marked classified and top secret at the property, including empty folders and documents marked with the highest-possible top secret category, which often includes secrets on foreign governments and nuclear weapons.

That investigation has been temporarily paused after a Trump-appointed judge granted Trump's request for a special master to review the documents and make a determination about whether Trump should have them. The judge's ruling has been criticized by some legal experts and attorneys as an unusual act and the department is making efforts to resume the investigation as soon as possible.

Joe Biden delivers prime-time address on preserving democracy

President Joe Biden delivers a prime-time speech to warn that America's democratic values are threatened by extremists loyal to former President Donald Trump, at Independence National Historic Park in Philadelphia, Pa., on September 1, 2022. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI... | License Photo

Read More

CBP chief says Texas border patrol retweeted 'offensive' content from ex-Trump aide Trump's attorneys ask judge to uphold order pausing Justice Dept. investigation

Latest Headlines

Seattle school district, teachers union reach tentative deal to end strike
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Seattle school district, teachers union reach tentative deal to end strike
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association have reached a tentative agreement, paving the way to end the teachers strike that has delayed the 2022-23 school year in Washington's largest district.
Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A married couple has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS after trying to travel the Middle East to join the terrorist organization in its fight.
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told the court it would be willing to accept one of two candidates proposed by former President Donald Trump to review documents the FBI seized early last month from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike over pay, staffing shortages
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Thousands of Minnesota nurses strike over pay, staffing shortages
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The largest private-sector nurses strike in the country is underway with more than 15,000 nurses walking off the job at 16 different hospitals in Twin Cities and Duluth, Minn., according to the nurses union.
R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments begin, prosecutors call singer 'sexual predator'
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
R. Kelly trial: Closing arguments begin, prosecutors call singer 'sexual predator'
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Closing arguments have begun in the Chicago federal trial of R. Kelly as prosecutors described the R&B singer as a sexual predator. Kelly, 55, faces a 13-count indictment on child pornography and obstruction of justice.
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden traveled to Massachusetts on Monday to promote his plan to end cancer on the 60th anniversary of one of former President John F. Kennedy's most famous speeches.
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in northern California was expected to grow Monday after cooler weather slowed its down over the weekend.
Heat wave complicates pumpkin growing ahead of Halloween
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Heat wave complicates pumpkin growing ahead of Halloween
Halloween may still be more than a month away, but farmers in California have been hard at work for months in an effort to save one of the holiday's favorite staples: a perfect pumpkin for carving a jack-o-lantern.
Google spins out new telecom project called Aalyria
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Google spins out new telecom project called Aalyria
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- A Google spinoff is reimagining an idea formed during its earliest history to provide high-speed Internet to remote areas.
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Three children are dead after police found them unconscious along the Coney Island shoreline in Brookly, N.Y. early Monday morning.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Biden calls on America to 'end cancer as we know it' with 'Cancer Moonshot' plan
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Prince Harry pays tribute to 'Granny' Queen Elizabeth II in moving message
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Ukraine's counteroffensive retakes more territory from Russia in Kharkiv region
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Apple releases iOS 16, allowing users to unsend messages
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement