Boeing outpaces Airbus for new orders in August, but trails in deliveries

The 787s have been delayed for almost two years by manufacturing flaws. The Dreamliner has since been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Boeing also said that it took 26 orders in August -- half of them for the 737 Max, which is also coming off a rough couple of years related to two deadly plane crashes.
Airbus' A350-1000 is seen during the International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget France, on June 19, 2017. The 1000 is Airbus' largest A350 variant. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
The company said that four of Boeing's orders were for its 767-based KC-46 air-to-air refueling tankers for the Israel Defense Forces.
The cancellation is related to an ongoing legal dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus in London.
Qatar argues that deterioration of paint on Airbus A350-1000s that it's already flying has exposed a protective mesh underneath and poses a safety risk. Airbus has argued that the damage is cosmetic.
Despite the cancellation last month, Airbus still remains ahead of Boeing for total deliveries in 2022. Airbus has 637 and Boeing 388. Airbus reported 39 deliveries in August.