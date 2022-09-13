Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 12:42 PM

Boeing outpaces Airbus for new orders in August, but trails in deliveries

By Matt Bernardini
1/4
Boeing has been fixing a manufacturing flaw on the 787 for almost two years. Deliveries of the model have resumed. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/094e103bc72de6c305cd0dd08c4860f6/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Boeing has been fixing a manufacturing flaw on the 787 for almost two years. Deliveries of the model have resumed. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Aviation company Boeing delivered dozens of new planes during the month of August, with a couple of those being delayed deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing delivered 35 aircraft last month, two of which were 787s delivered to European carriers Lufthansa and KLM. The delivery total surpassed the 26 that Boeing reported in July.

Advertisement

The 787s have been delayed for almost two years by manufacturing flaws. The Dreamliner has since been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Boeing also said that it took 26 orders in August -- half of them for the 737 Max, which is also coming off a rough couple of years related to two deadly plane crashes.

Airbus' A350-1000 is seen during the International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget France, on June 19, 2017. The 1000 is Airbus' largest A350 variant. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI

The company said that four of Boeing's orders were for its 767-based KC-46 air-to-air refueling tankers for the Israel Defense Forces.

Rival Airbus, meanwhile, logged no new orders for August. Instead, it saw the cancellation of 19 large A350-1000 wide-body jets from Qatar Airways. The 1000 model is the largest of the A350 family.

Advertisement

The cancellation is related to an ongoing legal dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus in London.

RELATED SpaceX wins another $1.4 billion from NASA to fly missions to Int'l Space Station

Qatar argues that deterioration of paint on Airbus A350-1000s that it's already flying has exposed a protective mesh underneath and poses a safety risk. Airbus has argued that the damage is cosmetic.

Despite the cancellation last month, Airbus still remains ahead of Boeing for total deliveries in 2022. Airbus has 637 and Boeing 388. Airbus reported 39 deliveries in August.

RELATED Boeing set to resume deliveries of 787 Dreamliners after fixing flaws

Read More

Harris talks with space station astronauts, introduces new initiatives

Latest Headlines

Democratic senators urge ICE to stop use of surveillance technology
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Democratic senators urge ICE to stop use of surveillance technology
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Two Democratic senators called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to discontinue its use of surveillance technologies after a report that the organization is building a dragnet security system.
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
U.S. News // 17 minutes ago
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his administration have been active in the talks between railroad companies and unions in a potential strike that could derail the economy and create new supply chain headaches.
Twitter whistleblower testifies in Senate over claims of security failures
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Twitter whistleblower testifies in Senate over claims of security failures
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The man at the center of a whistleblower case against Twitter testified before Congress on Tuesday as part of an investigation into what he said were "egregious deficiencies" within the social media company.
Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Led by significant drops in gasoline prices and the energy sector, consumer prices grew by 0.1% in August, slowing inflation to 8.3% over last year.
Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed famous ex-Beatle John Lennon outside of his New York City home more than 40 years ago, has been turned down for parole for the 12th time.
Joseph Hazelwood, captain of Exxon Valdez during 1989 oil spill, dies at 75
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Joseph Hazelwood, captain of Exxon Valdez during 1989 oil spill, dies at 75
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Joseph Hazelwood, the infamous captain of a tanker vessel that ran aground off Alaska in 1989 and created one of the worst oil spills in human history, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 75.
Reports: Justice Dept. issues numerous subpoenas related to inquiry on Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reports: Justice Dept. issues numerous subpoenas related to inquiry on Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week for witnesses to testify in the Jan. 6 investigation and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to news reports.
Seattle school district, teachers union reach tentative deal to end strike
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Seattle school district, teachers union reach tentative deal to end strike
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association have reached a tentative agreement, paving the way to end the teachers strike that has delayed the 2022-23 school year in Washington's largest district.
Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A married couple has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS after trying to travel the Middle East to join the terrorist organization in its fight.
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told the court it would be willing to accept one of two candidates proposed by former President Donald Trump to review documents the FBI seized early last month from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement