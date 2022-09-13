Boeing outpaces Airbus for new orders in August, but trails in deliveries

1/4

Boeing has been fixing a manufacturing flaw on the 787 for almost two years. Deliveries of the model have resumed. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Aviation company Boeing delivered dozens of new planes during the month of August, with a couple of those being delayed deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner. Boeing delivered 35 aircraft last month, two of which were 787s delivered to European carriers Lufthansa and KLM. The delivery total surpassed the 26 that Boeing reported in July. Advertisement

The 787s have been delayed for almost two years by manufacturing flaws. The Dreamliner has since been cleared by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Boeing also said that it took 26 orders in August -- half of them for the 737 Max, which is also coming off a rough couple of years related to two deadly plane crashes.

The company said that four of Boeing's orders were for its 767-based KC-46 air-to-air refueling tankers for the Israel Defense Forces.

Rival Airbus, meanwhile, logged no new orders for August. Instead, it saw the cancellation of 19 large A350-1000 wide-body jets from Qatar Airways. The 1000 model is the largest of the A350 family.

The cancellation is related to an ongoing legal dispute between Qatar Airways and Airbus in London.

Qatar argues that deterioration of paint on Airbus A350-1000s that it's already flying has exposed a protective mesh underneath and poses a safety risk. Airbus has argued that the damage is cosmetic.

Despite the cancellation last month, Airbus still remains ahead of Boeing for total deliveries in 2022. Airbus has 637 and Boeing 388. Airbus reported 39 deliveries in August.

