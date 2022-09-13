Seattle school district, teachers union reach tentative deal to end strike

The Seattle Education Association said it will hold a vote Tuesday on whether to suspend the teachers strike. Photo courtesy of Seattle Education Association/ Facebook

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle Public Schools said late Monday that it has reached a tentative agreement with the teachers union, paving the way to end a strike that has delayed the start of the 2022-23 school year in Washington state's largest district. The school board announced the agreement in a brief statement that said the conditions were being kept confidential as Seattle Education Association members will now review the document and hold a vote on whether to lift the strike. Advertisement

The Seattle Education Association explained the agreement is for a three-year contract that includes pay raises while maintaining special education ratios, improving other unspecified areas and adding baseline mental health staff to all schools.

"We stuck together, made our strength and unity known and our action worked," the Seattle Education Association said in a statement. "Our solidarity on the picket lines and the enormous community support we received made all the difference.

"We should all be proud of what we accomplished and what we stood up for: student supports and respect for educators."

The vote to suspend the strike is to be held Tuesday while a second vote to ratify the agreement will be held after its language is finalized, Jennifer Matter, Seattle Education Association president, said in a video posted to Facebook.

"This is huge," she said.

The announcement comes after the two sides failed to come to an agreement over the weekend and caused schools to remain closed Monday, further delaying the school year that was the begin last Wednesday when more than 6,000 teachers walked off the job.

The walkout was in demand of higher teachers' pay and improved support for students with special needs.

The school district, which serves some 50,000 students in Seattle, said classes will still be closed Tuesday as a date to reopen schools has not yet been determined.

"We are looking forward to beginning school and welcoming students and staff for the 2022-23 school year," it said.