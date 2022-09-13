Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 1:18 PM

Democratic senators urge ICE to stop use of surveillance technology

By Matt Bernardini
1/4
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., pictured here, along with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called on ICE to stop its use of surveillance technology on Monday. File photo by Alex Brandon/UPI. | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/a018482b4e7f99707162b286a123d33e/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., pictured here, along with Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called on ICE to stop its use of surveillance technology on Monday. File photo by Alex Brandon/UPI. | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Two Democratic senators on the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to discontinue its use of surveillance technologies after a report that the organization is building a dragnet security system.

Sens. Ed Markey, D-Mass., and Ron Wyden, D-Ore., told ICE acting Director Tae Johnson that the agency's use of facial recognition technology and other surveillance tools threatens the privacy rights of individuals across the country.

Advertisement

"This surveillance network has exploited privacy-protection gaps and has enormous civil rights implications," Markey and Wyden said. "ICE should immediately shut down its Orwellian data gathering efforts that indiscriminately collect far too much data on far too many individuals."

The letter referenced a report from the Georgetown Law Center on Privacy & Technology that concluded that ICE acts as a "domestic surveillance agency."

RELATED Google, Amazon employees protest $1.2 billion deal with Israel

The Georgetown Law center's report found that ICE has used facial recognition technology on the driver's license photographs of 32% of all adults in the United States.

The report also found that ICE has used databases from private data brokers and state and local bureaucracies to gain access to information like call, child welfare, employment and health care records as well as social media posts.

Advertisement

According to the letter, the Georgetown Law Center's report also noted that ICE uses data given to state and local agencies for its own purposes.

RELATED Amazon gave Ring camera footage to police without owners' consent

"ICE often accesses that data without the permission or even awareness of the entity that originally collected the information," Markey and Wyden said, quoting the Georgetown Law Center's report. "These practices raise serious concerns and questions about how ICE surveils the public and avoids key accountability systems."

RELATED White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations

Latest Headlines

White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his administration have been active in the talks between railroad companies and unions in a potential strike that could derail the economy and create new supply chain headaches.
Boeing outpaces Airbus for new orders in August, but trails in deliveries
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Boeing outpaces Airbus for new orders in August, but trails in deliveries
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Aviation company Boeing delivered dozens of new planes during the month of August, with a couple of those being delayed deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.
Twitter whistleblower testifies in Senate over claims of security failures
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Twitter whistleblower testifies in Senate over claims of security failures
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The man at the center of a whistleblower case against Twitter testified before Congress on Tuesday as part of an investigation into what he said were "egregious deficiencies" within the social media company.
Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Inflation gauge says rising prices slowed in August for 2nd month in a row
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Led by significant drops in gasoline prices and the energy sector, consumer prices grew by 0.1% in August, slowing inflation to 8.3% over last year.
Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Mark David Chapman, killer of John Lennon in 1980, again rejected for parole
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Mark David Chapman, the man who shot and killed famous ex-Beatle John Lennon outside of his New York City home more than 40 years ago, has been turned down for parole for the 12th time.
Joseph Hazelwood, captain of Exxon Valdez during 1989 oil spill, dies at 75
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Joseph Hazelwood, captain of Exxon Valdez during 1989 oil spill, dies at 75
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Joseph Hazelwood, the infamous captain of a tanker vessel that ran aground off Alaska in 1989 and created one of the worst oil spills in human history, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 75.
Reports: Justice Dept. issues numerous subpoenas related to inquiry on Jan. 6 Capitol attack
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Reports: Justice Dept. issues numerous subpoenas related to inquiry on Jan. 6 Capitol attack
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department has issued about 40 subpoenas over the past week for witnesses to testify in the Jan. 6 investigation and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to news reports.
Seattle school district, teachers union reach tentative deal to end strike
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Seattle school district, teachers union reach tentative deal to end strike
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Seattle Public Schools and the Seattle Education Association have reached a tentative agreement, paving the way to end the teachers strike that has delayed the 2022-23 school year in Washington's largest district.
Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Married couple plead guilty to trying to join ISIS
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- A married couple has pleaded guilty to attempting to provide support to ISIS after trying to travel the Middle East to join the terrorist organization in its fight.
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Justice Dept. says it's open to one of Trump's special master candidates
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Justice Department told the court it would be willing to accept one of two candidates proposed by former President Donald Trump to review documents the FBI seized early last month from his Mar-a-Lago residence.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
California's Mosquito Fire expected to grow
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Stable gas prices leading to consumer optimism over inflation decline
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
Police question mother after three children found dead in Coney Island
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
Queen Elizabeth's funeral to draw world leaders including Truss, Biden
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement