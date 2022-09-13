Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 13, 2022 / 10:05 PM

Ken Starr, who led Clinton investigations, dies at 76

By Sheri Walsh
Kenneth Starr, former U.S. solicitor general and independent counsel who led investigations into former President Bill Clinton, has died from complications during surgery. File photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/4d44472aba5f04aed87bcc89ddfb9676/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Kenneth Starr, former U.S. solicitor general and independent counsel who led investigations into former President Bill Clinton, has died from complications during surgery. File photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Kenneth Starr, a former federal judge, U.S. solicitor general and independent counsel who investigated former President Bill Clinton, has died.

Starr died of complications from surgery at Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston on Tuesday at the age of 76, according to statement from his family.

Advertisement

"We are deeply saddened with the loss of our dear and loving father and grandfather, whom we admired for his prodigious work ethic, but who always put his family first. The love, energy, endearing sense of humor, and fun-loving interest dad exhibited to each of us was truly special, and we cherish the many wonderful memories we were able to experience with him," Starr's son, Randall, said in the statement.

Starr was born in Vernon, Texas, on July 21, 1946. He earned a bachelor's degree in history from George Washington University in 1968, a master's degree in political science from Brown University in 1969 and a law degree from Duke University Law School in 1973.

RELATED Ken Starr refuses Baylor chancellor role after being removed as president

Starr was nominated by former President Ronald Reagan, and confirmed by the Senate, as a federal judge to the U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia in 1983.

Advertisement

In 1989, Starr was nominated by former President George H.W. Bush to become U.S. solicitor general. Starr argued 36 cases before the Supreme Court, including 25 during his service as solicitor general until 1993.

Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, who worked under Starr, said Tuesday "Ken loved our country and served it with dedication and distinction. He led by example, the legal profession, public service and the community."

RELATED Kenn Starr doubts gang rapes occurred at Baylor

Starr was appointed by a three-judge panel to serve as independent counsel for five investigations between 1994 to 1999. He led investigations into Clinton's involvement in the Whitewater real estate scandal, Paula Jones' allegations of sexual harassment against the former president and Clinton's affair with Monica Lewinsky, which ended with his impeachment and eventual acquittal.

In 2010, Starr became the president of Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where colleagues mourned his passing Tuesday.

"Judge Starr was a dedicated public servant and ardent supporter of religious freedom that allows faith-based institutions such as Baylor to flourish," said Baylor President Dr. Linda Livingstone. "I appreciated him as a Constitutional law scholar and a fellow academician who believed in the transformative power of higher education."

Advertisement

Starr was removed as Baylor's president in 2016 and returned to politics in 2020 to defend former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial, saying the Senate "is being called to sit as the high court of impeachment all too frequently."

"Indeed, we are living in what I think can aptly be described as the age of impeachment," Starr said.

Starr is survived by his wife, Alice Mendell Starr, three children and nine grandchildren. He will be buried at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Read More

Monica Lewinsky describes 'excruciating' days after Starr report

Latest Headlines

White House celebrates Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunge
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
White House celebrates Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunge
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and Democrats hosted a White House celebration touting the Inflation Reduction Act as stocks plunged nearly 1,300 points on news of rising consumer prices.
New Hampshire and Rhode Island vote in final night of primary elections
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New Hampshire and Rhode Island vote in final night of primary elections
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Rhode Island and New Hampshire will head to the polls on the final night of primary elections Tuesday night.
Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Dow plunges 1,276 points in worst day since June 2020
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged almost 1,300 Tuesday in the market's worst day since June 2020, after a key inflation report showed prices rose more than expected, according to economists.
Twitter shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk buyout
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Twitter shareholders vote to approve Elon Musk buyout
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Twitter shareholders voted Tuesday to approve a proposed $44 billion bid by Elon Musk to buy the company, even as Musk seeks to escape the deal.
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
House committee asks National Archives to ensure Trump has no more classified documents
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The chair of the House committee on oversight and reform is asking the National Archives and Records Administration to ensure former President Donald Trump has no further classified documents in his possession.
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Sen. Lindsey Graham introduces nationwide abortion ban after 15 weeks
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced legislation on Tuesday that would ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide, with some exceptions.
NBA issues 1-year suspension, $10M fine to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
NBA issues 1-year suspension, $10M fine to Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The National Basketball Association said Tuesday it has suspended Robert Sarver, the managing partner of the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury, and fined him $10 million over racist and sexist conduct.
Democratic senators urge ICE to stop use of surveillance technology
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Democratic senators urge ICE to stop use of surveillance technology
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Two Democratic senators called on U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to discontinue its use of surveillance technologies after a report that the organization is building a dragnet security system.
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden and his administration have been active in the talks between railroad companies and unions in a potential strike that could derail the economy and create new supply chain headaches.
Boeing outpaces Airbus for new orders in August, but trails in deliveries
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Boeing outpaces Airbus for new orders in August, but trails in deliveries
Sept. 13 (UPI) -- Aviation company Boeing delivered dozens of new planes during the month of August, with a couple of those being delayed deliveries of the 787 Dreamliner.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
Ukraine forces keep up pressure on Russian troops, recover more territory in northeast
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
White House gets involved in railroad-union negotiations
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin arrives in London
Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo
Elderly Australia man dies after he was attacked by his pet kangaroo
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
North Korea risks 'self-destruction' with nuke policy: Seoul
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement