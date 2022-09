Artemis 1 sits on Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida at sunrise on September 3. NASA announced that the rocket's launch would be delayed until at least Sept. 27. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The highly anticipated launch of NASA's Artemis I moon rocket has been delayed once again, with the agency now targeting Sept. 27 as a date for liftoff. NASA said Monday that the new date would give it more time to prepare for the cryogenic demonstration test and the launch. The new backup date is Oct. 2. Advertisement

"This week, teams will conduct tests at ambient conditions to ensure there is a tight bond between the two plates before testing again during the cryogenic tanking demonstration, and begin preparations for the test," NASA said. "The dates also allow managers to ensure teams have enough rest and to replenish supplies of cryogenic propellants."

The first launch attempt on Aug. 29 was canceled due to a fuel leak and a bad sensor on one of the main engines. The next, on Sept. 3, was scrubbed again due to a fuel leak.

NASA said that it was able to repair the hydrogen leaks over the weekend.

Once it launches, Artemis I will fly more than a half-million miles to the moon and back over 42 days. The uncrewed mission is designed to test new systems and lay groundwork for astronauts to return to the moon's surface sometime in 2025.

Advertisement

NASA's biggest rocket, SLS, gets ready for moon mission

American flags wave in the breeze after the second launch attempt was scrubbed for Artemis 1 at Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on September 3, 2022. NASA has postponed the mission for at least 2 1/2 weeks due to a fuel leak. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo