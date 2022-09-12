Trending
Sept. 12, 2022 / 11:26 AM

Twitter says whistleblower case has no bearing on deal with Elon Musk

Twitter shareholders vote this week to approve or deny sale

By A.L. Lee
Twitter said Monday that a multimillion-dollar severance it paid to a former employee-turned-whistleblower did not violate the contract for billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy the company in a deal worth $44 billion. Musk took the latest fight to Delaware court last Wednesday, where the judge presiding over the case denied his request to delay the trial four weeks, but allowed evidence to be presented on the whistleblower at the trial next month. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Twitter said Monday that a multimillion-dollar severance it paid to a former employee-turned-whistleblower did not violate the contract for billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk to buy the company in a deal worth $44 billion.

Twitter shareholders are due to meet Tuesday for a vote on whether the deal with Musk should move forward.

Musk took the latest fight to Delaware court last Wednesday, where the judge presiding over the case denied his request to delay the trial four weeks, but allowed evidence to be presented on the whistleblower at the trial next month.

The whistleblower, former Twitter security chief Peiter "Mudge" Zatko, is expected to testify before Congress this week after accusing the social media giant of "extreme, egregious deficiencies" related to user privacy and cybersecurity.

Zatko said he was fired in January after speaking out about the issues.

For months, Musk has been trying to pressure the company into calling off the deal.

He first pledged to buy Twitter in April, but reneged on the deal in July, prompting the social media giant to file a lawsuit.

In early August, Musk countersued, alleging Twitter had not accurately disclosed the high number of fake or spam accounts on the platform, and saying the social media company had deliberately misled him and its shareholders.

In a notice filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on July 8, Musk alleged Twitter had "not complied with its contractual obligations."

Then on Aug. 29, Musk sent a second letter citing the Zatko case as a major factor why the deal should not proceed.

That was followed up by a third letter to the social media giant Friday, claiming nearly $8 million that Twitter paid to Zatko amounted to yet another breach of the contract.

Twitter responded in a letter to Musk's lawyers, saying its obligations had been fully met and calling Musk's reasons for wanting to nix the agreement "invalid and wrongful."

"As was the case with both your July 8, 2022, and August 29, 2022, purported notices of termination, the purported termination set forth in your September 9, 2022, letter is invalid and wrongful under the Agreement," the letter states, according to NBC News. "Twitter has breached none of its representations or obligations under the Agreement, and following the receipt of the approval of Twitter's stockholders at its September 13, 2022 special meeting, all of the conditions precedent to the closing of the Merger will be satisfied."

In the SEC filing, Twitter said it would seek to enforce the agreement and close the deal with Musk under the existing terms.

A five-day trial is set to begin on Oct. 17 to potentially settle the matter.

The board of directors at the social media company urged shareholders to approve the sale.

Musk is the world's richest man with an estimated net worth of more than $240 billion, according to Forbes.

