Advertisement
U.S. News
Sept. 12, 2022 / 8:16 AM

Teachers strike delays start of school year for 50,000 students in Seattle

By A.L. Lee

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Roughly 50,000 schoolchildren in Seattle will miss another day of classes on Monday due to an ongoing teachers strike that's postponing the start of the new school year over multiple grievances.

Seattle Public Schools, Washington's largest district, failed to reach an agreement on a new teachers contract over the weekend.

Advertisement

The 2022-23 school year in the city was supposed to begin last Wednesday, but more than 6,000 teachers in the Seattle Education Association walked off the job -- mostly over complaints about teachers' pay and a lack of scholastic support for children with special needs.

"There will be no school on Monday, Sept. 12, for all grades including preschool and kindergarten," the district said Sunday in an email to families, according to KIRO-TV.

RELATED Chicago teachers go on strike, putting new Mayor Lori Lightfoot to the test

"Seattle Public Schools and Seattle Education Association are making progress on negotiations but have not yet reached an agreement. We continue to bargain and remain ready to start school as soon as an agreement is reached."

Advertisement

School officials had previously planned to tell families by Friday if school was going to be canceled for a fourth day, but the final word didn't come until Sunday, which left some working parents scrambling to find childcare.

The district said it would give the next update on Monday afternoon regarding the status for classes on Tuesday.

RELATED Teachers in California, Kentucky hold mass 'sickout' over labor issues

The teachers walked off the job demanding better pay, smaller class sizes and more assistance with special and multilingual education. During negotiations, both sides found common ground on minor details, but were said to be far apart on salary and expanding special education programs and the number of school counselors and social workers.

The district has already turned down a union proposal to assure one social worker for every 250 students, which is the ratio recommended by the National Association of Social Workers.

The role is typically understaffed and existing social workers are buried under heavy caseloads and, in some cases, are working with hundreds of students.

RELATED Oakland teachers strike costing the district $1M a day as it enters fifth day

Despite the stalemate, union members have said they believe the district is serious about meeting their demands.

District officials have also expressed optimism that a deal could be reached and said the weekend negotiations were "extremely productive."

Advertisement

"Seattle Public Schools and Seattle Education Association are making good progress on negotiations. The bargaining teams are working late into the evening," Beverly Redmond, the district assistant superintendent of public affairs, said according to KIRO-TV.

"We are optimistic an agreement will be reached so our students can begin school as soon as possible."

Some in Seattle have banded together in response. Boys & Girls Clubs across the region are offering free educational programs for children until the schools reopen, but space for students at the clubs is rapidly shrinking as the strike drags on.

During every day of the pause, Parent Teacher Student Associations and other community groups have promised to give out free student lunches at dozens of centers and parks in the city. Some children from lower income households depend on school lunch for nutrition.

Also, city officials have set up recreation hubs at nearly a dozen community centers in the area where students can spend the day at no cost. Rotary clubs have also been tapped to create programs for students during the strike.

The Seattle teachers strike follows a nine-day labor walkout by teachers in the nearby Kent School District, who agreed to a new contract last week. Kent is located about 20 miles southeast of downtown Seattle.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Western U.S. to cool off this week after record-smashing heat wave
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Western U.S. to cool off this week after record-smashing heat wave
After weeks of abnormal weather in the West, meteorologists say a cooldown is in sight and the temperature change will be accompanied by a surge in monsoonal moisture and drought relief during a typically dry time.
Ukraine Defense Ministry compares Russian invasion to 9/11
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Ukraine Defense Ministry compares Russian invasion to 9/11
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Ukrainian Defense Ministry on Sunday compared the Russian invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 to the terrorist attacks on World Trade Center and the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
California's Mosquito Fire grows to 41,443 acres
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The Mosquito Fire in California grew to more than 41,000 acres on Sunday as firefighters hope to contain it by next month.
Yellen expects higher gas prices in winter, says Fed will 'need great skill' to avoid recession
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Yellen expects higher gas prices in winter, says Fed will 'need great skill' to avoid recession
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday warned that gas prices will increase again in the winter and said the Federal Reserve will "need great skill" to avoid a recession amid economic sanctions targeting Russia.
Britain joins U.S. in rejecting Putin's criticism of Ukraine grain export deal
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Britain joins U.S. in rejecting Putin's criticism of Ukraine grain export deal
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The British Defense Ministry on Sunday joined the United States in rejecting a claim from Russian President Vladimir Putin that just a small amount of grain exported from Ukraine has reached developing nations.
1 dead, multiple injured after motorboat flips in at Grand Canyon National Park
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
1 dead, multiple injured after motorboat flips in at Grand Canyon National Park
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- One person died and several were injured when a motorboat flipped over on the Colorado River Saturday, Grand Canyon National Park officials said.
Flooding risk rises as rain crawls from Midwest to Northeast
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Flooding risk rises as rain crawls from Midwest to Northeast
Several days of rain and thunderstorms may be welcome for some, but AccuWeather meteorologists warn that recently wet and dry areas should be on alert for the risk of flooding early week.
Visa, Mastercard, American Express to categorize gun store purchases separately
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Visa, Mastercard, American Express to categorize gun store purchases separately
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Visa, Mastercard and American Express plan to categorize purchases from gun stores separately after the International Organization for Standardization approved a new merchant category code for the retailers.
Biden speaks at Pentagon, VP Harris visits NYC to remember 21 years since 9/11
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Biden speaks at Pentagon, VP Harris visits NYC to remember 21 years since 9/11
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden delivered a speech from the Pentagon on Sunday to remember 21 years since the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, saying that the United States has kept its promise to "never forget."
NYC settles lawsuit with woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her
U.S. News // 1 day ago
NYC settles lawsuit with woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her
Sept. 10 (UPI) -- A New York woman who accused two NYPD officers of raping her reached a $125,000 settlement with the city just days before the trial for her civil lawsuit was set to begin.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea; no deaths reported
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Ukrainian troops continue gains, recapture Chkalovske as Russians criticize retreat
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Putin, Macron discuss nuclear plant as Ukraine disconnects it from power grid
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Queen Elizabeth's corgis to live with Prince Andrew, his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Queen Elizabeth II's casket arrives in Edinburgh
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement